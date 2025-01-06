In a wide-ranging interview, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, claimed that Russia-allied Alexander Lukashenko called him to apologize for missiles launched from within his nation of Belarus, telling him "it is not me, It's Putin."

Zelensky said Lukashenko apologized for the missiles fired from his territory but denied responsibility by blaming Putin for his actions, reported RBC-Ukraine.

"It's not me, it's Putin," Zelensky said Lukashenko told him.

The full interview with podcast host Lex Fridman can be watched on UATV English's YouTube channel.

"He is not in jail after all the murders," Zelensky said. "No one in the world is able to put him in his place. Send him to prison. Do you think that is a small compromise?"

"Can you just forgive Russia," asked the reporter.

"No one will forgive," Zelensky said. "This is absolutely impossible."