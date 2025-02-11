From a Russian prison to the White House in a matter of hours, American schoolteacher Marc Fogel saw his three-and-a half-year captivity come to a whirlwind end in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday night.

Fogel, 63, who has been detained in Russia since August 2021 on charges related to cannabis possession, gained his freedom following an unspecified "exchange" between President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin involving discussions to end the three-year Ukraine War.

Draped in an American flag as a heavy snow fell on the nation's capital, Fogel was reunited with his family and embraced by Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson and others outside the White House. Fogel thanked the Trump administration for its work in releasing him from a 14-year prison sentence.

"I feel like the luckiest men on Earth right now," Fogel said. "I want you to know that I am not a hero at all. President Trump is a hero. The men with the diplomatic service are the heroes. The senators and the team are the heroes."

Trump said the release could lead to more diplomacy between the U.S. and Russia, particularly in bringing the Ukraine War to a halt. He did confirm there would be another prisoner released Wednesday.

"I think there's goodwill in terms of the war," said Trump, who refused to discuss the terms of Fogel's release but promised more details on Wednesday. "I think this could be a big important part of ending the war."