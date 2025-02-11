Russia has released an American who has been held on drug charges for more than three years.

Marc Fogel has been jailed since his arrest on drug charges in August 2021.

His family said he was traveling with medical marijuana when he landed in Russia.

Fogel was serving a 14 year term.

Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East helped broker the release, according to the New York Times.

Witkoff left Russian airspace with Fogel, who's from Pennsylvania, before the White House announced his release.

Fogel is expected to be reunited with his family by the end of the day, according to the Associated Press.

President Joe Biden designated him as wrongfully detained shortly before his term ended.

It was unclear if the United States agreed to the release of any Russians being held in the United States as part of the negotiations to have Fogel freed.