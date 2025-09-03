US President Donald Trump hosted new Polish President Karol Nawrocki on Wednesday for talks focused on the war in Ukraine -- featuring a flyover as the right-wing leader arrived at the White House.

Nawrocki, a nationalist historian and fervent Trump supporter, visited the US leader to seek his backing during the Polish election campaign, and is now returning for his first foreign visit as president.

The White House said the flyover during Nawrocki's arrival commemorated the death of a Polish F-16 jet pilot killed last week while preparing for an air show.

"President Trump is looking forward to welcoming President Nawrocki to the White House, who recently won a historic election in Poland," White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said in a statement to AFP.

She said the "spectacular flyover" was designed to "honor the memory of a brave Polish fighter pilot, whose life was tragically taken too soon, and capture the special relationship between our two countries."

But while Trump and Nawrocki see eye-to-eye politically, Poland is closely watching the US leader's peace efforts in neighboring Ukraine, which Warsaw has largely been frozen out of.

Key NATO and EU member Poland has been a strong supporter of Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion and is a vital transit country for military and humanitarian supplies, as well as host to thousands of US troops.

Trump's efforts to get Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the negotiating table have so far stalled.

Putin vowed during a visit to Beijing on Wednesday to keep fighting in Ukraine if a peace deal cannot be reached, while Zelensky said he hoped to talk to Trump on Thursday about possible sanctions against Russia.

Nawrocki will also be seeking fresh support from Trump amid deep political polarization in Poland between himself and Poland's pro-EU government, led by former European Council chief Donald Tusk.

The novice Polish president recently blocked a law extending Ukrainian refugees' rights proposed by Tusk's government. Nawrocki has also, like Trump, opposed Ukraine's desire for NATO membership.

The visit is nevertheless a chance for Trump to celebrate the election of yet another right-wing ally in Europe.

Trump welcomed Nawrocki to the Oval Office in June before the Polish election, with the White House posting a picture of the pair grinning and giving the thumbs-up sign.

During the election campaign, Nawrocki highlighted the importance of ties with the United States and his close ties with Trump. His "Poland First, Poles First" echoed Trump's "America First" slogan.