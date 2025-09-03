Amazon and Walmart have been in a fierce rivalry for years, but the retail giants just took their battle to a new front: streaming. In a bold move, Walmart is now offering its subscribers free access to Peacock's streaming service, a direct challenge to Amazon Prime's video offerings.

But is this generous new perk as good as it seems, or is there a hidden catch for subscribers?

A Bold New Perk

Walmart is upping its game against Amazon by adding a new incentive to its membership. From 15 September, subscribers to Walmart+ will gain free access to Peacock's ad-supported streaming plan.

This means members can now watch popular shows such as 'Real Housewives', 'SNL' and 'The Traitors', along with live coverage of the NFL, NBA and the Olympics, all while paying less than they would for a Peacock subscription on its own.

With Peacock's yearly ad-tier cost now up to $109.99 (£81.98), a Walmart+ subscription — which costs $98 (£73.05) a year — is an even more significant deal. This new offer is the latest in a line of efforts to build on the existing membership advantages.

The Fine Print

For the past three years, the company has included Paramount+, but now subscribers can choose between that service and Peacock. A key detail is that users of Walmart+ can swap between the two streaming services every 90 days.

'By offering the ability to switch between two top-tier video streaming services, we're empowering our members to customise their entertainment experience and enjoy significant savings', Deepak Maini, the senior vice president of Walmart+, said. This agreement marks the latest move in the escalating rivalry between Walmart and Amazon.

Amazon offers its own streaming service, Prime Video, as part of its annual Prime membership, which costs $139 (£103.63). To compete, Amazon has been expanding its library with NFL games, the full collection of James Bond films, and exclusive partnerships with major production companies.

An All-Encompassing Contest

Walmart and Amazon have been locked in a fierce, long-standing rivalry, with each trying to secure the title of America's largest retailer by sales.

This battle has expanded from physical stores and e-commerce into a full-blown war for consumer attention, now including subscription services and streaming content as both companies try to win over customer loyalty and control everyday spending.

Walmart+ launched in September 2020, positioning itself as a direct competitor to Amazon Prime, which first debuted in February 2005. In a more recent move, the company also introduced Walmart Deals to take on Amazon Prime Day.

Walmart's deal for a free Peacock subscription comes just a month after the streaming service announced its own price increases. In July, Peacock raised prices on its ad-supported and ad-free plans by as much as 40 percent. In August, Apple TV+'s monthly subscription fee also increased, rising from $9.99 (£7.45) to $12.99 (£9.68).

The Rising Tide of Streaming

Over the past 18 months, almost every major streaming service has raised its prices. Netflix's ad-supported plan, for example, saw a price increase to $7.99 (£5.96) a month in January, while Paramount Plus followed suit last June. Following price hikes last summer, Max, Hulu and Disney+ all now have a starting price of at least $9.99 (£7.45), while Prime Video is available on its own for $8.99 (£6.70) a month.

Originally published on IBTimes UK