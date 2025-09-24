TV host Jimmy Kimmel defended free speech when he returned to US screens on Tuesday, calling government pressure on his late-night talk show "anti-American" as critics decried his suspension as an attack on constitutional rights.

In a lengthy opening monologue, an emotional Kimmel praised the public outrage -- which came from both left and right -- over his suspension, as President Donald Trump threatened to sue ABC, the TV network that carries the show.

"A government threat to silence a comedian the president doesn't like is anti-American," Kimmel said to wild applause.

"Our government cannot be allowed to control what we do and do not say on television."

Kimmel, who frequently skewers Trump and his inner circle, raised the ire of conservatives last week when he said "the MAGA gang" was trying to exploit the college campus murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

On Tuesday he struck a conciliatory note.

"It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man," he said, his voice cracking.

"Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what it was obviously a deeply disturbed individual."

Kimmel's suspension last week had sparked glee for Trump, who has long hated the mockery he suffers at the hands of late night comedians.

Hours before the show's reappearance, the 79-year-old took to social media to complain -- and threaten ABC.

"Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who's not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE?" he wrote.

"I think we're going to test ABC out on this. Let's see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative."

It was not immediately clear what legal grounds Trump might think he has.

Previous suits against media firms -- including the one against ABC -- were largely viewed as meritless, but settled seemingly as a way to appease the often-vengeful president.

Audience members who had watched the Hollywood taping told AFP Kimmel had struck the right tone.

"It was great. It really was. He was humble, funny, and just very genuine. His delivery was on point, heartfelt... And it was very genuine," said Dana Lotkowski, 62, who flew in from Philadelphia for the show.

"He spoke really eloquently and he gave like a lot of love to everyone who's been hurt," said Katie Persico, 34.

"I felt like I was part of history a little bit for free speech."

The latest bust-up between the Trump administration and critics in the media unfolded last week when Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr appeared to threaten the licenses of ABC affiliates broadcasting the show unless they demanded Kimmel's removal.

Two companies that own dozens of those affiliates -- Nexstar and Sinclair -- then announced they would be removing the show from their schedules, prompting Disney to suspend the show nationwide.

Sinclair -- which last week demanded Kimmel apologize to Kirk's family and make a donation to his right-wing activist group Turning Point USA -- said Monday its affiliates would not be broadcasting the show when it resumed.

On Tuesday, Nexstar followed suit.

The show remained off the air in several of the largest US TV markets because of the boycott.

Affected cities included Washington DC, New Orleans, Nashville and Seattle.

Kimmel's abrupt disappearance from the airwaves sparked fury in liberal circles, with opponents saying he had been targeted because he is critical of Trump.

Opponents saw it as the latest step in creeping government control of free speech, which is a right enshrined in the country's constitution.

Some on the political right were also uneasy, including Trump allies such as conservative senator Ted Cruz and firebrand broadcaster Tucker Carlson.

Trump often complains about negative coverage of him, going so far last week as to call it "illegal," and has sued several media organizations.

Disney, which owns ABC faced backlash after suspending Kimmel, with a rash of consumer cancellations and a wave of reproach from creators and Hollywood insiders over what many saw as a spineless response to government bullying.

By Monday, Disney had backtracked, saying the suspension had been an effort to "avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country" and calling Kimmel's comments "ill-timed and thus insensitive."

But it said it was bringing the show back after days of "thoughtful conversations with Jimmy."