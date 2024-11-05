The United Kingdom is taking bold steps to curb smoking among young people, with a new anti-tobacco bill introduced in Parliament on Tuesday.

The legislation, if passed, could effectively prevent future generations from legally purchasing cigarettes.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which began its journey through the British Parliament this week, proposes gradually raising the minimum age for tobacco purchases. Under the bill, anyone under the age of 15 will not ever be legally allowed to smoke.

The bill aims to drive the nation toward a smoke-free future, according to Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

"This government is taking bold action to create the first smoke-free generation, clamp down on kids getting hooked on nicotine through vapes, and protect children and vulnerable people from the harms of second-hand smoke," Streeting said.

Around 6.4 million Britons, or roughly 13% of the population, still smoke. The government emphasized that while smoking rates have dropped dramatically since the 1970s, it remains the leading preventable cause of death in the country.

The majority of smokers start before the age of 20 and are then addicted for life. Less than 17% of smokers state they want to continue smoking.

The government says 25% of 11 to 15-year-olds tried vaping in 2023.

UK Anti-Smoking Bill

The bill would ban flavored vape products and brightly colored packaging that appeal to younger users. It would impose restrictions on vaping and smoking in public outdoor spaces, such as school entrances and playgrounds. Vape advertising and sponsorships would be banned.

The bill avoids a complete ban on smoking in pub beer gardens—a concession made in consideration of an industry that has faced significant economic pressures.

"The hospitality industry has taken a real battering in recent years," Streeting acknowledged, citing the need for balanced regulation.

The bill has generated substantial support, especially given the Labour Party's parliamentary majority, making it likely to pass.

Health officials say smoking is responsible for approximately 80,000 deaths annually in the UK.

The legislation seeks to address that, moving the nation closer to its goal of becoming smoke-free by 2030.