A Ukrainian official Wednesday claimed that drone attacks in Russia are signs of "panic and disintegration" in Moscow as its losses in the war continue to mount.

On Tuesday, a number of drones crashed in several locations across Russia, including in greater Moscow, Adygea and Krasnodar. Moscow has accused Ukraine of sending the drones - allegations that Mykhailo Podolyak, the publicity advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, firmly denied.

"Ukraine doesn't strike at RF's territory. Ukraine is waging a defensive war to de-occupy all its territories. This is an axiom," he tweeted.

Podolyak then claimed that the drone strikes were a sign of "internal attacks" that resulted from increasing "panic and disintegration" as Russia's losses in Ukraine continue to mount.

"Panic & disintegration processes are building up in RF, reflected by an increase in internal attacks on infrastructure facilities by unidentified flying objects," he added.

In response to Podolyak's remarks, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said he does not believe that Kyiv is not involved in the drone attacks on Russia.

"We don't believe him," Peskov was quoted as saying by state-owned domestic news agency RIA Novosti, as per translations via Google Translate.

The drone strikes come as Russian forces continue to pound the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Fighting is also continuing in Vuhledar where Russia's 155th Naval Infantry Brigade suffered significant losses, according to the British Defense Ministry's Sunday intelligence update.

An analysis published on Feb. 27 by the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) put Russia's death toll between 60,000 and 70,000, which is more than all the Russian soldiers killed in wars Moscow had been involved in since World War II.

As of Tuesday, Russia's military death toll reached 149,890, according to estimates from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The figures included 650 soldiers who were killed over the past day.

In addition to losses among its ranks, Russia has also lost 3,395 tanks, 6,638 combat armored machines, 2,393 artillery systems, 2,055 UAVs and 5,257 vehicles and fuel tanks. The losses could continue to increase as Ukraine has prepared its military forces for another wave of counteroffensives.