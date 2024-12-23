A "mysterious" fire has broken out at a drone warehouse located in the western region of Russia, leaving expensive devices "destroyed."

The warehouse stocks drone parts worth $16 million, said the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, including the parts for the Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles, reported News Sky.

The Ukraine's ministry of defense released a Telegram statement in light of the fire, which appears to gloat about the destruction.

In an interview with News Sky, the ministry said "there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people."

In a translated post, the ministry said the following:

The occupier will not escape - scouts continue to eliminate the enemy on the southern front ❌Soldiers of the active operations units of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, who perform combat missions on the southern front, destroy the invaders and Russian equipment with the help of artillery and FPV drones. 👉The video shows the results of the combat work of military intelligence officers over the week: successful strikes on personnel and fortifications of the Russian occupation army, camouflaged enemy artillery, military equipment and vehicles of the invaders, as well as the spectacular destruction of Russian reconnaissance UAVs in the air. ⚔️The fight continues - the occupier will not escape! 🇺🇦Glory to Ukraine!

"The mysterious destructive fire was another blow to the military-industrial complex of terrorist Russia," Ukraine's ministry said in a Telegram statement.

Last week, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said he is willing to compromise with US President-elect Donald Trump on the Ukraine war.