At some point in life, everyone goes through a dark and scary place where unproductivity, depression, and negativity dim all happiness. It's extremely easy to fall into a rut, but getting out of it may take months, sometimes years, of self-reflection, courage, and rediscovering one's purpose in life. Luis "Falcon" Solis, a conscious evolution leader and a keynote speaker, understands how darkness and grimness impact the lives of people and their loved ones, committing his life to helping stuck individuals come out on the other side.

Founded by Falcon in 2019, fullXpression is a leader evolution agency guiding people to uncover and follow their innate life purpose. Since its inception, they have been of service to 82 clients, 21 of them women leaders and executives. Through a holistic approach and spiritual workshops, fullXpression helps clients bring joy, meaning, and balance back into life, improving their situation and propelling a crystal-clear perception of life.

In his experience, Falcon noticed how feelings of bleakness affect everyone, including successful business owners, entrepreneurs, and company leaders. These people are often consumed by their careers, having boxed themselves into complete isolation. fullXpression guides them through separating work obligations from their identity, helping them reconnect with their higher self, and rediscovering a positive force for outcomes and change.

According to Falcon, the pivotal crisis event occurs when people following a life path based on their history, family pressure, and childhood conditioning realize it doesn't serve them anymore and seek ways to introduce joy, fulfillment, and inner peace back into their lives.

"We work with exceptionally successful businesses and nonprofit leaders who were courageous enough to choose to reclaim or reset their life purpose," added Falcon. "These people have always asked the most of themselves career-wise, neglecting personal and spiritual development. Once they realize the untapped potential they've lost touch with due to overworking, they can live boundlessly and reclaim an identity outside of work again."

Before creating fullXpression, Falcon completed his course in Philosophy, business, and law, and the agency is a beautifully curated culmination of his expertise, desire for growth, and personal experiences. At the age of 58 and the height of success, Falcon fell into a severe depression. He realized that he'd lost sight of what's vital in life. In trying to figure out how to get ahead of falling apart, Falcon discovered the power of unleashing and freeing his inner expression and listening to the spiritual side of his mind and body.

Rediscovering one's purpose in life looks different for everyone, and Falcon's path led him to Mexico, where he lived with a local spiritual family. During his stay, the evolution thought leader attended a Dia de Los Muertos celebration, which made him realize how death and rebirth are an innate part of one's life and that coming out of a dark place is possible.

Mexico marks a crucial turning point in Falcon's life for many reasons, and it's the place where his spiritual name originated. The family that he lived with was the first to call him Falcon, identifying this as his spirit animal. Additionally, Mexico is where Falcon first encountered the Toltec principles, an ideology that underpins the philosophy behind fullXpression.

Carrying out his lessons, philosophy, and experience, Falcon designed trailblazing programs and workshops that stimulate spiritual growth and actualize life's purpose. There are three crucial phases of actualization, all focusing on different aspects of one's personal journey. The program starts with Resetting Consciousness, which prepares participants through breathwork, nature experiences, meditation, Janzu Aqua-Rebirths, and guided self-discovery with ancient healing methods. Mastering Presence is the next step, teaching people to be present with the human resources of power through Inner Warrior Mastery, sensing, and deeper understanding. Lastly, people enter the Declaring Your Legend stage, which provides the tools to consistently and clearly express discoveries across various channels, informing audiences and leaving a palpable mark.

Falcon emphasizes that not everyone grappling with harsh reality is ready for a complete personal evolution. That's why fullXpression requires every participant to complete a readiness assessment, ensuring everyone is mentally prepared to embark on such a deep change in their lives.

In addition to spiritual workshops and programs, Falcon believes in naturally sourced medicine that releases tension and improves one's well-being, such as Psilocybin and MDMA - but not Ketamine. While Falcon elevates his teachings through medicine, he's committed to doing it ethically, following strict dosage guidelines.

Passionate about spreading awareness about self-awakening and the inner power of people, Falcon's ventures transcend fullXpression. Recently, Falcon spoke on the Enlighten Up Podcast, illuminating the subject of the energies of death and renewal, reflecting on his potential exit point, the power of peace, and rediscovering his denied self. Moreover, the conscious evolution catalyst will be publishing Purpose Alchemist in June. The book will lay out the protocol and methodology of fullXpression, enlightening global audiences on the importance of unlocking their inner power.

"I think it's important to realize that rediscovering one's purpose in life is crucial in welcoming feelings of joy and happiness back into life," expressed Falcon. "The program fullXpression offers a focus on helping people refind themselves, and the process will look different for everyone. While some people's results will showcase financial stability and more success, others will gain humble confidence or empathetic communication. Although it varies from person to person, one thing is always the same—you will learn to be more impactful in the next life chapters."