Every year, global marketing and advertising budgets keep rising, with businesses constantly seeking new and innovative ways to outpace the competition. From vibrant campaigns to witty taglines and exclusive offers, the landscape is not slowing down any time soon. But beyond these practices, Gay Cordova, founder of CCTubes, identified a missed opportunity: creating brand videos and sharing content with captions.

"Just imagine your ad playing at a crowded restaurant where the customers' voices make it nearly impossible to understand the message. Then there comes the challenge of diverse accents, many of which are difficult to decipher for people from other corners of the world," she says, highlighting the nuances of marketing with intention.

While the aforementioned instances are situational, the lack of detailed captioning will always lead to a brand missing out on nearly 20% of the population: the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, who are likely to be some of the most loyal customers when their accessibility needs are met. "Imagine pouring literal blood, sweat, and tears into your business, only for marketing strategies to unknowingly miss out on a large group of potential clients," she adds. "Imagine how frustrating it must be for your valuable message not to be communicated, all because of having no captions, or having captions so poorly implemented that meaning gets lost."

Looking at modern streaming services, it's clear that captions have become an integral part of the viewing experience. It hasn't, however, always been this way. Cordova alludes to a conversation she had with an executive of a popular streaming platform in 2012: "I proposed to enhance all of his videos with human-made captions that included background noises, trivial conversations happening from afar, and everything in between. 'Why would I do that? It's not worth it' was his response, and nothing could convince him. If only he knew back then how wrong he was."

Evidently, film and TV series streaming has evolved over the years, with virtually any title available online adorned with captions, whether they're human or AI-generated. From skepticism to industry standard, Cordova predicts that business marketing will follow the same path. The possibilities are endless, especially as captions make it easy for content to be translated into any language. Equipped with that, companies will be able to expand not only their reach across diverse client communities but also across continents.

"Small details drive big results," Cordova adds. Through captions, companies can improve SEO, positively influence conversion rates, maximize reach, optimize engagement, and address the needs of all potential customers. It's also important to note that any type of content—from recorded videos to live streams, Zoom meetings, and broadcasting—can be captioned. "Captions enrich your brand with clarity, and, ultimately, that's what drives long-term value," she says.

Recently, CCTubes released its subscription services, which help companies navigate the world of captions with confidence. What might be particularly valuable for businesses are the model's personalized settings, with customized fonts and colors opening the doors for brands to express their identity. "Companies dedicate so much time and effort to curating a cohesive image, a unified voice," she stresses. "Why should their captions be treated any differently?"

To further fuel her mission, Cordova will release captioning services dedicated specifically to businesses in the near future. With an experienced team of passionate captioners, the company is industry-agnostic, ready to elevate the watching experience of cooking videos, construction how-tos, financial advisors' guides, and more. CCTubes' fully human captions redefine the industry standard with a blend of strategy, precision, and empathy, championing a new era of videos, one defined by clarity and exposure.

"Just think of all the possibilities: captions provide an extra canvas for SEO magic, ensure that your message is heard across continents, and leave no room for misinterpretation," Cordova concludes. "It goes beyond accessibility, reach, and even ROI; at their core, captioned videos are about returning control into your hands. Whether your goal is to educate or entertain, evoke emotion or shatter conventions, words are the most powerful tool in your arsenal. And with captions, you can make sure that every word matters."