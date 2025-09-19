Late-night TV comics skewered President Donald Trump and denounced "blatant censorship" after Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show was pulled off air over his comments on the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Network ABC's decision to suspend Kimmel "indefinitely" came after Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Brendan Carr threatened the licenses of ABC affiliates that broadcast his show.

Stephen Colbert -- whose own Emmy-winning "Late Show" on CBS will be taken off the air next year -- opened his Thursday program with the words "today, we are all Jimmy Kimmel."

"After threats from Trump's FCC Chair, ABC yanked Kimmel off their air indefinitely. That is blatant censorship," Colbert said in his opening monologue.

"With an autocrat, you cannot give an inch, and if ABC thinks this is going to satisfy the regime, they are woefully naive."

Colbert's show was axed shortly after he criticized a decision by CBS's parent company, Paramount Global, to settle a lawsuit brought by Trump over an interview with former vice president Kamala Harris.

Comedy Central's Jon Stewart was introduced Thursday night as "your patriotically obedient host" of the "all-new government-approved Daily Show."

"Some naysayers may argue that this administration's speech concerns are merely a cynical ploy... to obscure an unprecedented consolidation of power and unitary intimidation," Stewart said.

"Some people would say that -- not me though, I think it's great."

Trump, on his way back from a trip to Britain, again condemned evening shows on network television, saying "all they do is hit Trump."

"I mean, they're getting a license. I would think maybe their license should be taken away. It will be up to Brendan Carr," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

Trump earlier urged NBC to remove satirists Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, writing on his Truth Social platform that they were "total losers."

On The Tonight Show, Fallon praised Kimmel as a "decent, funny and loving guy and I hope he comes back."

"A lot of people are worried that... we'll be censored, but I'm going to cover the president's trip to the UK just like I normally would," Fallon told his audience.

A voiceover was then played calling Trump "incredibly handsome."

Meyers said on Thursday that Trump's administration is "pursuing a crackdown on free speech" at home.

"And completely unrelated, I just want to say... I've always admired and respected Mr Trump," he said.

"If you've ever seen me say anything negative about him, that's just AI."

Late-night legend David Letterman also defended Kimmel on Thursday, calling the ABC decision "ridiculous."

"You can't go around firing somebody because you're fearful or trying to suck up to an authoritarian criminal administration in the Oval Office," Letterman said at a New York event.