The number of workers filing for unemployment benefits was little changed last week, showing the resilience of the U.S. job market.

Initial claims for the week ended Sept. 23 rose to a seasonally adjusted 204,000 from a revised 202,000 in the previous period, the lowest level since January, the Labor Department said in a statement.

Claims are expected to increase in the coming weeks due to the ongoing strike of more than 18,000 auto workers. Although striking workers aren't eligible for unemployment benefits, their movement has an impact in the supply chain, with companies forced to temporarily lay off employees as some materials become unavailable at their production lines.

The Labor Department is scheduled to release on Oct. 6 the data on the U.S. job market for the month of September. The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 3.8% in August, from 3.5% in July, while the number of new non-farm jobs rose to 187,000 from 157,000.

The release of the September data may be delayed if Congress fails to pass legislation on spending for the next fiscal year, forcing a government shutdown from Oct. 1.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at 4 p.m. ET today at a virtual "town hall" with teachers. It's uncertain whether he will discuss the U.S. the job market, inflation or the state of the economy.