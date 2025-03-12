The US State Department has begun using artificial intelligence (AI) to revoke visas for international students it perceives as Hamas supporters. This follows an executive order from President Donald Trump to cancel visas and deport 'Hamas sympathizers'. Senior officials have named the initiative 'Catch and Revoke', according to Axios. While Trump's supporters argue the policy is necessary for national security, critics, including free speech advocates and human rights organizations, have condemned it as an attack on civil liberties.

AI-Powered Crackdown on Pro-Palestinian Protestors

Under this initiative, AI will monitor media coverage of protests against Israeli policies and legal cases filed by Jewish students alleging antisemitic behavior by foreign students. Additionally, AI will analyze social media activity from thousands of student visa holders to identify pro-Palestinian content, per reports from WDHN.

The first known case of this policy being enforced involved a student whose visa was revoked on 6 March, reportedly due to their involvement in what officials described as 'Hamas-supporting disruptions'. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is now moving forward with the student's deportation.

Marco Rubio Backs Trump's Measures

On 6 March, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the decision, stating on X (formerly Twitter):

'Those who support designated terrorist organizations, including Hamas, threaten our national security. The United States has zero tolerance for foreign visitors who support terrorists. Violators of US law—including international students—face visa denial or revocation, and deportation.'

While some have praised these measures, others argue they could infringe upon free speech and lead to wrongful deportations.

Free Speech Advocates Raise Concerns

Trump's order has been widely criticized by civil liberties organizations, which claim it violates First Amendment rights protecting freedom of speech and assembly.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) warned that AI lacks the nuance to assess speech on complex geopolitical issues, stating:

'AI tools are emerging technologies, not trusted experts on the limits of protected speech under the First Amendment. They cannot be relied on to parse the nuances of expression about complex and contested matters like the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.'

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee has also condemned the policy, calling it 'an alarming erosion of constitutional rights' and warning that it could encourage self-censorship among students on US campuses.

Trump's Executive Order on Pro-Palestinian Protestors

On 30 January, just weeks into his second term, Trump signed an executive order aimed at combating antisemitism by revoking visas of non-citizen students involved in pro-Palestinian demonstrations. The president had previously signaled his intention to do so during his 2024 campaign, stating:

'If you come here from another country and try to bring jihadism or anti-Americanism or anti-Semitism to our campuses, we will immediately deport you.'

The order also instructs federal agencies to recommend additional measures to identify 'antisemitic threats' within 60 days, though the specifics remain unclear. Trump justified the crackdown by claiming that US universities had become 'infested with radicalism like never before'.

As pro-Palestinian protests continue to surge across US universities—particularly at Columbia University—Trump has escalated his efforts to curb activism. He has cut $400 million (£310 million) in federal funding from Columbia for allegedly failing to address antisemitism on campus.

Trump has also vowed to deport not only student visa holders, but also green card holders participating in pro-Palestinian protests.

Columbia University Graduate Arrested by ICE

In one of the most high-profile cases so far, Columbia University alumnus Mahmoud Khalil, a lead negotiator for the Gaza solidarity encampment, was arrested by ICE on 9 March. Despite holding a lawful green card, Khalil is now facing deportation.

Rubio justified the move, stating: 'We will be revoking the visas and/or green cards of Hamas supporters in America so they can be deported.'

The AI-driven visa revocation program represents a significant shift in US immigration policy, blending national security concerns with broader free speech issues. While the Trump administration insists that it is necessary to prevent terrorist sympathizers from residing in the US, critics argue that the policy could stifle political expression and result in wrongful deportations.

