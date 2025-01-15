Police in the UK are on the lookout for the culprit who cut down recently installed speed cameras in Southampton.

The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said the brazen act, which happened on Bitterne Road West sometime between January 14 and January 15, was "upsetting."

"It is extremely concerning that anyone would take it upon themselves to vandalize these cameras," police sergeant Jamie Dobson said.

The BBC claimed that the cameras on Bitterne Road West used AI to record offenses like not wearing a seatbelt but Sergeant Dobson said that's not true.

"These cameras are purely for monitoring speed and red traffic light offenses so we can identify motorists who neglect the laws of the road which are imposed to keep us all safe," he said.

Dobson said the vandalized camera did not use "AI software" nor was it a "ULEZ camera" that monitors "emissions."

"I condemn the action of whoever has done this, as well as expressing contempt for speed limits and the ban on using mobile phones whilst driving, they have incurred cost to every taxpayer for the camera to be replaced," Lorna Fielker, the leader of the Southampton City Council told the Daily Echo.

Authorities were asking anyone with information or images that would help them solve the crime to call the police or make an online report.