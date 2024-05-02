Virtual Design And Construction Institute (VDCI) is a nationally accredited continuing education and training institution dedicated to providing real-world, project-based learning for aspiring professionals in the architectural, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries.

VDCI offers asynchronous, online learning courses designed to accommodate the busy schedules of thousands of students. With over 25 years of experience, the institute provides a range of specializations tailored to individual interests. Its targeted programs teach crucial software skills often overlooked by traditional universities. Students gain hands-on experience in 2D drafting, Building Information Modeling, and more.

All courses and training programs are taught by software-certified and practicing industry professionals. The institute's comprehensive certificate programs can be completed within a year. Alternatively, students can enroll in fast-track programs lasting 15 weeks or less, perfect for upskilling existing knowledge in AEC industries through learning new software skills and workflows commonly used. Furthermore, VDCI provides students with free access to necessary software throughout their entire program, making high-value platforms accessible regardless of budget constraints.

VDCI's staff says its alumni are diverse. Some have a traditional 4-year degree and are upskilling with its programs. On the other hand, several alumni are total beginners in architecture, engineering, and construction. Regardless of your background, CEO and President David Sellers says there is a place for you to enhance your knowledge at VDCI.

Image Credits:Virtual Design & Construction Institute

"In the technically advanced field of architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), industry software and the skills workers need are always changing," says Sellers. "Because of this, traditional 4-year degrees can fall short in certain areas like software knowledge. VDCI is committed to giving our students a holistic education that prepares them for the current responsibilities of a career in AEC. Our team provides highly targeted education that builds immediately applicable, high-value skills. If you're looking to upgrade your knowledge or enter this field, VDCI will help you find the right career path."

In addition to teaching essential software such as Autodesk AutoCAD, Autodesk Revit, Adobe Photoshop, and SketchUp, VDCI offers job placement assistance through a frequently updated job board featuring attractive openings. Students can find a wealth of information on VDCI's website about what to expect from its courses, explore possible career paths, and contact representatives for one-on-one support.

In the last decade, VDCI has served over 10,000 students. The institute has empowered students to become architectural technicians, CAD/BIM specialists, and work for global corporations despite any barriers previously preventing them from achieving career goals.

VDCI showcases numerous alumni interviews under its success stories section, highlighting the diverse backgrounds of its students. Whether they have a traditional 4-year degree or are beginners in the field, VDCI provides a place for individuals to enhance their knowledge and pursue rewarding careers in AEC industries.

Here are some stories about recent graduates. VDCI alumnus Ryan M. needed a training program that could be completed 100% online. VDCI's CAD/BIM Certificate Program gave him the flexibility and instructional support he needed. After completing the program he was able to enter the industry by landing a contract with a Federal space agency. Another graduate, Ria M. was looking for a way to get into the technical side of the industry. After completing the CAD/BIM Certificate Program, Ria is now working as a CAD/BIM Technician for an engineering firm that focuses on Government, Residential, and Commercial projects. Finally, Donahue C. completed the BIM Certificate Program and mastered the Revit software. He was able to advance at this current job by working on projects that required 3D modeling.

VDCI's Certificate Programs have enabled graduates to enter the industry and achieve remarkable career advancements, even without a traditional architectural degree. Graduates have found success after completing VDCI's programs - securing promotions and employment opportunities in the industry. The institute's supportive staff and project-based curriculum have played a critical role in helping graduates quickly advance their careers.

As a nationally accredited institution and Autodesk learning partner, VDCI maintains its commitment to providing the highest quality programs and faculty, prioritizing student success. In 2024, VDCI is set to announce a 2-year degree program and several partnerships aimed at furthering its mission to provide the best educational resources for students and industry professionals in architecture, engineering, and construction disciplines.