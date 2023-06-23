U.S. stocks saw a sharp decline in early trading Friday, threatening to snap a multiweek winning streak for all three major indices.

As of 9:50 a.m. ET Friday, the Dow Jones was down 201.23 points, or 0.59%, to 33,745.48. The S&P 500 was down 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell by a whopping 1.34% despite a recent hot streak.

The Nasdaq has seen eight consecutive weeks of gains, and the Dow and S&P 500 have similar streaks. All three are on pace to post losing weeks barring a late Friday turnaround.

The declines come after the Federal Reserve paused interest rate hikes but hinted at more to come this year. The Fed has raised rates 10 times during the current cycle, as investors grow weary of the central bank's battle with inflation.

"The markets have been under a bit of pressure since the press conference and news release of the Fed the other week stating that they are not going to increase interest rates at this time, but are likely to increase rates again 1-2 times later this year," Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management, told CNBC.