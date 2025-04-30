Walmart has announced that it will upgrade more than 650 stores across the US in 2025 as part of its "Stores of the Future" initiative.

The goal? To make shopping faster, easier, and better for customers — all while helping the planet and creating new jobs.

According to USA Today, the plan includes stores in 47 states and Puerto Rico, and according to Walmart, every remodel will help modernize locations with bigger signs, better layouts, and new tech to improve both in-store and online shopping.

In total, Walmart also plans to build or convert more than 150 additional stores during the year.

"This work is part of investing in our communities and our people," Walmart said in a statement. "We're creating tens of thousands of jobs while improving the places where people shop every day."

Walmart said the upgrades will make its stores more sustainable by using energy-saving lights and equipment. Many locations will also get electric vehicle fast-charging stations — a growing need as more drivers make the switch to electric cars.

Pharmacies are also getting a major facelift. Customers will see wider aisles, private screening rooms, and checkout areas that offer more comfort and privacy.

Two local Walmart stores will undergo significant upgrades to fulfill the company's objective of renovating 650 locations across the United States.

Walmart Boosts Pickup and Delivery as Online Sales Surge

To keep up with the rise in online orders, Walmart is also improving its pickup and delivery services.

Updated stores will have more space and better systems to help customers get their items quickly, whether they choose home delivery or in-store pickup.

In 2024, Walmart saw a 20% increase in online sales — marking its 11th straight quarter of e-commerce growth. The company says these remodels will help keep that momentum going, Bisnow said.

Walmart has shared a list of over 100 store locations across North Carolina, Virginia, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania that will be remodeled this year. States like Texas and California will see the most updates, with 67 and 56 stores, respectively.

Each remodel is expected to cost millions and will include new product displays, expanded departments, and a wider range of items — all aimed at giving shoppers more options.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon summed it up by saying, "The work we're doing to expand our assortment is another reason for our growth, as more customers are finding what they're looking for."

Originally published on vcpost.com