Welcome to the future of clean living! Introducing the IQAir Atem X Room Air Purifier—not just a device but a lifestyle upgrade for the health-conscious enthusiast. Elevate your indoor experience with this cutting-edge, Swiss-designed marvel, engineered in Germany for uncompromising performance.

Unmatched Design and Power:

Unleash the power of elegance with the Atem X. Its slim, space-saving design effortlessly blends into any room, while its patented BionicCore technology redefines air purification. Say goodbye to bulky, noisy alternatives—the Atem X does more with less, cleaning the air in a slimmer, smaller form factor.

Dynamic Performance for Any Space:

Eight fan speeds make the Atem X a powerhouse for extra-large rooms and cozy corners. In just 30 minutes, it conquers up to 1650 square feet, leaving no corner untouched. Whisper-quiet at 32 dB(A), your air guardian ensures two air cleaning cycles per hour in bedrooms and offices up to 330 square feet.

Intelligent Air Quality Mastery:

This isn't just an air purifier; it's an intelligent ally in your pursuit of pristine air. Sensors constantly monitor fine dust particles, CO2 levels, temperature, and humidity. Watch as the AQGlow air quality indicator transforms your space, projecting a soft glow that mirrors the purity of your air.

Smart Connectivity for Your Lifestyle:

The Atem X understands your needs. While Wi-Fi keeps you connected during the day, a night mode lets you enjoy peace without interruptions. Set personalized time windows to disable Wi-Fi, ensuring a tranquil night's sleep.

Fortress Against Contaminants:

Independently tested and proven, Atem X annihilates viruses and bacteria, achieving a staggering 99.99% removal rate for viruses like the human coronavirus. With a removal rate of 99.94% for E. coli and white staphylococcus, it's your shield against airborne threats.

Efficiency Meets Longevity:

Energy Star-qualified, the Atem X adapts to its surroundings, optimizing fan speed based on real-time air quality. Smart filters with RFID technology track pollutants, providing up to 36 months of filter life. The air filter indicator ensures you're always in control.

Seamless Control with AirVisual:

Pair the Atem X with the AirVisual app for unparalleled control. Manage fan speed, innovative modes, timers, and real-time air quality metrics. Schedule purification based on your lifestyle, maximizing filter life and minimizing energy consumption.

In summary, the IQAir Atem X is not just an air purifier; it's a commitment to a healthier, cleaner, and more sophisticated lifestyle. Don't just breathe; thrive with the Atem X, where luxury meets pure air. Get the IQAir Atem X today and experience wellness redefined!