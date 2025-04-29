The White House sharply criticized Amazon on April 29 for its reported plan to show customers how much of a product's price is driven by Donald Trump's tariffs, calling the move a "hostile and political act."

Trump's administration recently imposed sweeping 145% tariffs on Chinese imports, aiming to bolster American manufacturing, Axios reported. However, as costs rose across supply chains, major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target warned the tariffs would raise prices for U.S. consumers.

Amid this tension, Amazon reportedly decided to display tariff costs alongside product prices, highlighting the impact directly to shoppers.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed the move during a press briefing, accusing Amazon of politicizing economic policy and questioning why similar actions weren't taken during high inflation under President Biden.

"Why didn't Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?" Leavitt questioned. "This is certainly a hostile and political action by Amazon."

REPORTER: Amazon will soon display a number next to the price of each product that shows how much the Trump tariffs are adding. Isn't that a perfect demonstration that it's the American consumer who is paying for these policies?



LEAVITT: This is a hostile and political act by… pic.twitter.com/oewT08hBSH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2025

The dispute highlights growing friction between Trump and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who had recently made overtures to the administration, including a $1 million donation to Trump's inaugural fund.

Now, Amazon faces intensified scrutiny from Trump allies, and the White House appears poised to treat the company as a political adversary.

