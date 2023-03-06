The Seattle Seahawks lost one of their most dedicated fans Saturday. Patti Hammond aka Mama Blue as she was fondly known among the team's fans breathed her last Saturday evening at the age of 92.

Her family shared the update through her Facebook account that read, "It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that as a family we share that our beloved mom, grandma, great-grandma, great-great grandma, aunt, cousin, friend, and number 1 Seattle Seahawks fan, Patti Hammond, took her last and final breath in her Shoreline, WA home surrounded by family this evening March 4, 2023 at 7:20pm."

The Seahawks paid tribute to her by piecing together various clips of her cheering them on at the games through the years. Seahawks fans are referred to as the 12s and Mama Blue was "the heart & soul of the 12s since day one."

Forever In Our Hearts - Patti ‘Mama Blue’ Hammond 💙 pic.twitter.com/JNqI6jZKqU — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 5, 2023

Who was Patti Hammond aka Mama Blue?

Ever since the team's inaugural season in 1976, Hammond's unwavering support belonged to the Seahawks.

The team's president Chuck Arnold acknowledged the legendary fan's passing on Twitter.

"Remembering Mama Blue Patti's joy and passion for the Seahawks was unmatched. She was the ultimate 12, loud and loyal since day one, and was beloved by everyone in our organization. Sending all our love to her family. She will be truly missed but never forgotten!"

Remembering Mama Blue💙



Patti’s joy and passion for the Seahawks was unmatched. She was the ultimate 12, loud and loyal since day one, and was beloved by everyone in our organization.



Sending all our love to her family. She will be truly missed but never forgotten! pic.twitter.com/MjygJoyBxm — Chuck Arnold (@ChuckArnoldSEA) March 5, 2023

Mama Blue was a season ticket holder since the team began playing in the NFL in 1976, always showing up to the matches in team merchandise, sporting the team's colors in every way possible.

Wearing a blue wig, with matching feather boa and sparkly blue and green glasses, Hammond was in the stands, chanting "Go Hawks!" season after season, no matter the performance record.

A pancreatic cancer diagnosis at the age of 89 also didn't stop Mama Blue from supporting the Seahawks. Even though she was physically weak, the sparkle in her eyes as she stood in the stands--with banners and blue garb--stayed.

Like all the 12s, Mama Blue was part of their glorious world record for the loudest crowd roar created at the CenturyLink Field in 2013. The noise reached 137.6 decibels, which led to the detection of an earthquake, measuring between magnitude 1 and 2 during the game.

Mama Blue's loyalty to the Hawks was rewarded in 2020 when the NFL launched the Fan of the Year program. She was naturally among the first picks of the 12s. The Seahawks sent a plane flying outside the house with a message, "Mama Blue Is Seahawks Fan Of The Year."

She then advanced to the top three finalists of the program. The win brought to her the opportunity to attend the Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, alongside the other finalists. She didn't win the honor though, as it was scooped up by Tennessee Titans fan Brandon Galloway.

Mama Blue was also inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame alongside fans of other teams in 1999. Apart from her reputation as the ever-smiling ardent superfan, Mama Blue was known as a local celebrity, and Seattle's and the Seahawks' favorite grandma had people dressing up as her for Halloween.

Mama Blue's fans paid tribute to her after the death news got out.

"So very sorry for your family's loss. Mama Blue was grandma to so many Hawk fans, including me. RIP to an amazing woman," read a comment under the Facebook post.

"I am so heartbroken by this news! So very sorry for your loss! Sending all my love to her entire family! I never got to meet her but got to hang out with her granddaughter a few times. I heard the greatest stories! I know how incredibly she will be missed by all. All my love to her entire family and all her friends!!" read another comment.

"I'm so sorry for your loss. My grandpa introduced me to her at a game in the Kingdome back in the 80's, and every game he took me to there after. She was an amazing fan, and amazing person. Sending love from 12's in AZ," a third wrote.