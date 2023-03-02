KEY POINTS LeBron James co-designed a PlayStation 5 cover and DualSense controller

The collaboration is part of the recently announced PlayStation Playmakers program

James' accessories will be available in select markets later this year

Sony will release limited edition accessories co-designed by NBA legend LeBron James under its PlayStation brand, the company announced this week.

The collaboration is part of a newly unveiled program called PlayStation Playmakers, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) senior vice president and head of global marketing Eric Lempel revealed in a Wednesday blog post.

"[W]e're humbled to announce a limited-edition PlayStation 5 console cover and DualSense wireless controller collaboratively designed with PlayStation Playmaker, sports icon, philanthropist, entrepreneur (and part-time God of War), LeBron James," Lempel said.

The two announced accessories will "feature elements inspired by LeBron and his love for gaming and the community," including references to the 38-year-old NBA superstar's I Promise school located in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

James described the experience of designing a console cover and controller with PlayStation that "gives a nod" to the school's students and "where we come from" as "a pretty cool thing."

"I hope it's something that continues to inspire everyone who touches it, and that they have a little fun finding meaning in every detail," the Los Angeles Lakers player said.

SIE, for its part, said that it "couldn't have asked for a more ideal partner to be the first-ever collaborator to design limited-edition PlayStation products."

"It was great to see LeBron's vision for the design come to life and showcase his passions for gaming and community. We hope PlayStation fans will love this design as much as we enjoyed helping create it," Lempel said.

The announced accessories will be available in select markets exclusively through the direct.playstation.com website later this year, according to the executive.

PlayStation Playmakers' partnerships aim to "celebrate their passion for gaming and PlayStation, provide early looks and behind-the-scenes access, and offer unique experiences for fans," Lempel explained in a Feb. 27 post on SIE's blog.

In addition to James, other celebrity fans of Sony from the gaming, sports and entertainment industries will also be a part of the program.

These include country music star Jimmie Allen, actor and comedian King Bach, professional BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester, WNBA All-Rookie NaLyssa Smith, NFL stars Ja'Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb, French football freestyler Lisa Zimouche, Belgian soccer star Romelu Lukaku and Brazilian content creator Julio Cocielo, among others.

"This is just the beginning for PlayStation Playmakers. We look forward to spotlighting more stories from this dynamic and evolving network of talent who are passionate about sharing their love for PlayStation and video games with the world," Lempel said.