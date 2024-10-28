Improbable Tech just dropped a bombshell. The British tech company declared that Somnia Crypto is gearing up for its DevNet debut and hinting at a revolution in blockchain and VR.

The metaverse is morphing into a new frontier for social, economic, and communal innovation, with Improbable leading the charge. Implorable, as well as the brain behind the Otherside platform by Yuga Labs, sets the pace for the digital cosmos.

Here's what you should know about joining the Betanet for Somnia Crypto.

Somnia Crypto: High-Performance Blockchain for the Metaverse

With Somnia, the blockchain gaming scene is finally getting a serious upgrade.

This high-octane, budget-friendly Layer 1 network is ready to welcome millions, powering real-time apps easily. Additionally, its EVM compatibility allows developers to use tried-and-tested tools, crafting everything from games to social hubs and metaverse experiences, all seamlessly integrated on-chain.

Somnia crypto game is also rewriting the rules for DeFi, blazing past competitors with an eye-popping 400,000 transactions per second and lightning-fast sub-second latency. Marry minimal fees with seamless EVM interplay, and you've got a force ready to redefine the blockchain landscape.

Improbable's co-founder and CEO, Herman Narula, boldly accentuated the staggering possibilities of this cutting-edge creation.

"The blockchain [will] enable very, very high transaction throughput and the ability to put more things on-chain." -Herman Narula on Innovation

Narula highlighted a glaring gap in the blockchain universe: despite a decade of explosive growth, no system has nailed the art of juggling high performance with practical use. Somnia Crypto looks to fill that void, crafting a robust blockchain to power the large-scale, real-time applications that a thriving metaverse demands.

How To Join the Somnia Crypto Betanet

There is a waitlist to join the betanet for Somnia Crypto.

Improbable also says it has laid the roots for a creative revolution through the Somnia Playground feature. Playground is a sandbox armed with crafting tools, all meant to fuel a bustling metaverse.

With its blistering performance and budget-friendly nature, Somnia crypto is a Layer 1 juggernaut. It could attract a vast user base as Decentraland did before it, but with real-time functionality.