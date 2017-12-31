With just hours left until the new year arrives, people tend to reflect on what made the 364 days prior to that special for them. Former President Barack Obama is no stranger to the act, and made sure he shared a special message before 2018 arrived.

On Sunday, Obama wrote a post on his Facebook page in order to continue a tradition he started during his presidency and something many supporters looked forward to at the end of each year.

“During my presidency, I started a tradition of sharing my reading lists and playlists. It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world,” he wrote.

Obama first took office in 2009 and remained there until Jan.17 of this year when Donald Trump was sworn in.

“With some extra time on my hands this year to catch up, I wanted to share the books and music that I enjoyed most,” Obama continued.

Along with listing some of his favorite books of the year, he also shared which songs moved him the most and were simply unforgettable. Although it is unclear if Obama will continue to share his lists of favorites each year, you can check out the 21 songs Obama loved in 2017 below.

1. “Mi Gente” by J Balvin & Willy William

2. “Havana” by Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug)

3. “Blessed” by Daniel Caesar

4. “The Joke” by Brandi Carlile

5. “First World Problems” by Chance The Rapper (feat. Daniel Caesar)

6. “Rise Up” by Andra Day

7. “Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)

8. “Family Feud” by Jay-Z (feat. Beyoncé)

9. “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar

10. “La Dame et Ses Valises” by Les Amazones d’Afrique (feat. Nneka)

11. “Unforgettable” by French Montana (feat. Swae Lee)

12. “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness” by The National

13. “Chanel” by Frank Ocean

14. “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man

15. “Butterfly Effect” by Travis Scott

16. “Matter of Time” by Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings

17. “Little Bit” by Mavis Staples

18. “Millionaire” by Chris Stapleton

19. “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles

20. Broken Clocks by SZA

21. “Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix)” by U2