Mother’s Day means it’s time to show the No. 1 woman in your life how much you care about her. No matter who you’re buying for this 2018 holiday, we have eight unique options that are perfect for last-minute shoppers.

Teasane Organic Tea Facial Cleanser

Photo: Teasane

Skincare products can be expensive, so spoil mom with the gift of this organic facial cleanser from Teasane. The facial mask, which is available on Amazon in 50mL ($35) and 100mL ($60) containers, is made from natural ingredients that help moisturize skin, unclog pores and fight against wrinkles.

T-fal Color Luxe Cookware

Photo: T-fal

Spice up mom’s kitchen with Ruby-colored, non-stick cookware from T-fal. The 12-piece set isn’t just a pretty sight, it’s also equipped with T-fal’s Thermo-Spot technology which makes pre-heating a breeze. This set is dishwasher safe, can handle oven temperatures up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and comes with ergonomically designed handles. The set is also available in Sapphire and is available on Amazon.

Tivoli Speaker

Photo: Tivoli

Get your Mother’s Day celebration started with music courtesy of a Tivoli Audio SPHERA Wireless Speaker. The modern-looking speaker, available in walnut, white and black for $249 on Amazon, offers Bluetooth technology, meaning mom can stream her music with any iOS or Android device.

Feetures Socks

Photo: Feetures

Give mom the gift of comfort with a pair of socks from Feetures. Each pair retails for $20 (though there are some socks available at a lower price point) and includes a lifetime guarantee. From everyday crews in fun and bright patterns, to muted ultra light crew socks, there are socks for everyone to choose from. And while each pair looks different, they all offer targeted compression for comfort and support and an anatomical design to reduce the risk of blisters.

Arya Essentials Hair Oil

Photo: Arya Essentials

Pamper mom with a bottle of Arya Essentials’ luxurious hair oil. The 100mL bottle offers ingredients known to make hair more healthy and beautiful by stimulating hair growth and preventing breakage. This item retails for $68 on AryaEssentials.com.

KRUPS Air Fryer

Photo: Krups Health-conscious chefs will appreciate the KRUPS air fryer ($99.95 on Amazon). Its 3D pulse technology using homogeneous heat allows for healthier frying by utilizing little to no oil. Other amenities include a 30-minute timer and a temperature gauge which can go up to 390 degrees Fahrenheit. Not only does the air fryer offer crispy and delicious food without having to hit a restaurant, the cleanup is also simple with its dishwasher safe-parts.

BIOMILK Body Lotion

Photo: BIOMILK

Winter may be over, that doesn’t mean it’s time to stop moisturizing your skin. Gift mom a special lotion this Mother’s Day by giving her BIOMILK’s Restore & Nurture Body Lotion. The probiotic complex boosts hydration, locks in moisture, and nourishes skin with a blend of natural ingredients. The 11-ounce item, which retails for $22.99, is also advertised as being non-greasy and non-sticky.

“How To Hygge” Box

Photo: Birchbox

If you want to gift mom a variety of beauty items on Mother’s Day, considering buying Birchbox’s limited-edition “How to Hygge.” The items in this box were curated with a night of relaxation in mind with its sugar-based body polish, soothing pillow spray, nourishing hair mask and more. The items are considered to be a combined $180 value but the box is selling for $53 on Birchbox.com.