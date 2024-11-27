An oil painting by renowned New Zealand artist Charles Frederick Goldie set a new benchmark in the country's art history.

The portrait, Thoughts of a Tohunga, depicting Maori elder and Ngati Manawa priest Wharekauri Tahuna, was sold for more than $3.75 million. This makes it the most expensive Māori portrait and the first artwork by a New Zealand artist to surpass the $3 million mark.

The sale took place at the International Art Centre in Auckland, attracting significant interest from art collectors globally, Stuff reported. Bidding began at $2 million and escalated through 16 competitive bids, including online and telephone offers.

Painted in 1938, just nine years before Goldie's death, Thoughts of a Tohunga is regarded as one of the artist's finest works.

The painting's journey began with its first public exhibition in Paris in 1939, where it gained international acclaim. Decades later, it remains a symbol of New Zealand's artistic and cultural heritage. International Art Centre director Richard Thomson emphasized its historic value, describing it as a "masterpiece" that cemented Goldie's status as an iconic figure in Maori art.

The portrait features Wharekauri Tahuna, a Ngati Manawa tohunga, or priest. Known for his intricate moko and striking pounamu tiki, Tahuna was one of the last tattooed men of his generation, bearing an intricate moko that reflects his rich cultural heritage.

"Goldie was well-loved by Maori during his lifetime. He lived in Auckland, and met his subjects," said Richard Thomson, director of the International Art Centre in Auckland, which hosted the auction. He noted that the painting garnered significant interest even before the event, reflecting its status as an iconic work, BBC reported.

Thoughts of a Tohunga continues a trend of record-breaking Goldie sales. The artist first crossed the $1 million threshold in 2016 with a separate portrait, and since then, 15 more Goldie works have exceeded that mark.