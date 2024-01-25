The rise of digital platforms connecting workers with potential customers has significantly contributed to the growth of the gig economy. While developed nations currently dominate the landscape, a report shows a surge in demand for gig workers in developing countries. The gig economy, accounting for up to 12 percent of the global labor market, presents opportunities for individuals in developing nations, especially among women and youth.

Although the gig economy has immense potential to become an avenue to alleviate persisting problems such as labor shortage and poverty, it faces challenges that must be addressed. Firstly, there is the issue of disparity in access to technology that limits employment opportunities for many worldwide. Many gig workers from developing countries do not have access to reliable internet, especially in rural areas, where connectivity is often limited. Limited digital literacy also presents itself as an obstacle, as many lack the skills to navigate online platforms and communicate with clients.

Another aspect to consider following the growth of the gig economy in developing countries is the perception of remote work. The global shift toward remote work has brought misconceptions about the effectiveness of working from home. Some believe that remote workers are less productive, lack communication skills, and miss out on crucial opportunities. Changing the societal perspective to recognize the efficacy of remote work within the gig economy landscape remains to be a challenge.

Stephen Thomello Matsasa, a self-taught software developer and freelancer, recognizes the potential and challenges brought by the gig economy's surge. At the age of 24, he boasts of a decade-long experience in writing software. Stephen's success as a startup founder, raking in millions in Lesotho, his home country, and making waves internationally, showcases the global nature of the gig economy and the numerous opportunities it presents. The digital nomad believes that people from developing nations have a unique opportunity to contribute to the booming gig economy. After all, the most promising opportunities often arise in countries where infrastructures and technologies are still evolving.

Stephen's journey is a testament to the power of opportunity. His trajectory toward becoming a coder started at the age of 13 when he was chosen as a child ambassador for the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA). He encountered a young friend in Zambia during his travels as an ambassador, who sparked his interest in coding. The lack of access to computers, cell phones, and even educational materials related to coding back in his home country did not stop the young man from exploring this new world. He pursued coding, attended hackathon competitions, and displayed remarkable skills.

In 2020, Stephen introduced his impactful startup project, the Thusanang Educational Network. This online social network was designed to facilitate collaborative learning among secondary and high school students. With its launch coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic, Thusanang became a sensation in Lesotho as the education sector shifted to remote learning. Stephen offered a locally developed and accessible solution when many students struggled to access existing online platforms due to technological constraints.

The innovative software developer later delved into freelancing, which marked the beginning of Outsource Consultancy. It is a company where Stephen streamlined his freelancing contracts for efficient management and delivery. He later also immersed himself in ventures related to artificial intelligence (AI). This led to the successful sale of three AI startups, with a fourth acquisition already in progress.

Stephen's background and experiences, from being a self-taught coder to a successful entrepreneur, enabled him to find his new mission. With a desire to meaningfully contribute to his community, Stephen has started hosting freelancing workshops, which have seen over 300 attendees per workshop. As an expansion of this initiative, he aims to create opportunities for people by establishing a freelance workspace. This space would serve as a hub for freelancers and provide access to various resources and courses to equip individuals with practical skills that can help them generate income.

In a search for potential partners to help fulfill his mission, Stephen collaborates with local institutions like the Holberton School Lesotho, a coding school that offers a full-time and part-time software engineering program. When asked what motivates him to continue this endeavor, he answered, "My driving force is my passion and commitment to helping others and making a lasting impact. I do what I can to reach more people and help create more opportunities for them."

Stephen also highlights the challenges he encounters, which require strategic planning. "It's difficult to start projects in my country because we lack angel investors, huge venture capitalist firms, and substantial funds. So, one needs to learn how to secure funding and initiate those conversations. It's all about getting the right information at the right time. You have to learn continuously, meet people, and create genuine relationships," he added.

While the thought leader encounters challenges, he employs a thoughtful approach to initiate change and drive growth, starting from Lesotho and beyond. Stephen's vision, passion, and innovative thinking serve as the groundwork for a future where education and freelancing catalyze economic empowerment in developing countries.