A study out of Italy has once again raised alarms about the health impacts of ultra-processed foods (UPFs). The research, published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, links a diet rich in packaged snacks, sugary drinks, and other industrially processed products to accelerated biological aging.

Biological age, which reflects the condition of our cells and tissues, is distinct from chronological age—the number of years a person has been alive. While genetics play a role in how quickly we age, lifestyle habits such as diet and exercise can also have a significant impact. This new study shows that for middle-aged and elderly adults, consuming more than 14% of daily calories from UPFs can make them biologically older than their actual age.

The research involved 22,500 participants from Italy who were asked to fill out detailed food questionnaires. Blood tests were also performed to measure 36 biomarkers, which helped researchers determine the participants' biological age. The results were striking: those with higher consumption of UPFs showed signs of accelerated aging.

UPFs are not only nutritionally poor, often high in sugar, fat, and salt, but they also undergo extensive processing that strips away essential nutrients and fiber. "This intense processing alters the food matrix, which can harm metabolism and gut microbiota balance," said Marialaura Bonaccio, a nutritional epidemiologist and study co-author. The gut microbiota, which refers to the balance of bacteria, viruses, and fungi in the digestive system, plays a crucial role in overall health, and disruptions to this balance can have far-reaching effects.

Bonaccio further explained that many UPFs are wrapped in plastic packaging, which may introduce additional toxic substances into the body. These substances, combined with the poor nutritional profile of UPFs, contribute to their harmful effects on the body over time.

The study, and others like it, serve as a timely reminder of the long-term health consequences of the modern food environment, where convenience often comes at the cost of well-being.