In anticipation of the 2025 Jubilee Year, St. Peter's Basilica has unveiled several outreach initiatives designed to engage the global Catholic community. The most prominent of these initiatives is the launch of a new monthly magazine, Piazza San Pietro, which will be available in Italian, English, and Spanish.

The publication will foster a closer connection between the Vatican and its worldwide followers. It will feature a variety of content, including a regular "Letters to the Editor" section where Pope Francis will personally respond to readers' questions.

The inaugural issue of the periodical is now available and will be published in English, Spanish, and Italian. It can be purchased at the new St. Peter's Basilica visitor center or through a mail subscription.

In the inaugural issue, the Pope addresses a letter from a grandmother concerned about her unbaptized grandchild. He offers a thoughtful response, suggesting that baptism should be a matter of parental choice but encourages dialogue grounded in "hope, meekness, and charity," The Guardian reported.

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, the archpriest of St. Peter's Basilica, praised the magazine's launch, calling it a "courageous choice" that reflects the creativity and energy of Father Enzo Fortunato, communications director for the Basilica, Euro News reported. Fortunato emphasized Pope Francis' call for journalists to engage deeply with reality, fostering a more immersive and personal form of communication.

In addition to the magazine, St. Peter's Basilica has launched a livestream service to allow people from around the world to virtually visit key religious sites during the Jubilee. The live feeds will include views of the tomb of St. Peter and the Holy Door of the Basilica, offering a chance for the faithful to partake in these sacred experiences from afar. Pope Francis is scheduled to inaugurate the livestream of St. Peter's tomb on December 2, 2024.

Father Fortunato also highlighted the importance of sharing the love for the sacred space through modern means, like social media, to complement the traditional ways of connecting with the faithful.