Frank Auerbach, celebrated for his expressive portraits and Camden street scenes, passed away on November 11 at the age of 93.

Born in Berlin in 1931, Auerbach was sent to Britain at age eight as part of the Kindertransport, a program that saved thousands of Jewish children from Nazi persecution.

Tragically, his parents, an engineer and an artist, were murdered in Auschwitz, a loss that left a permanent mark on Auerbach's life and work.

Settling in England, he attended Bunce Court School in Kent, where his passion for art blossomed. He later naturalized as a British citizen and studied art formally, starting at St. Martin's School of Art and then the Royal College of Art, where his talent gained early attention.

By the mid-1950s, Auerbach had become a fixture in London's art scene. His first solo show at Beaux Arts Gallery in 1956 introduced his unique style to the public, though reactions were mixed. His paintings, known for their thick layers of paint, became both celebrated and controversial. Critic David Sylvester praised his debut, likening it to the groundbreaking exhibitions of Francis Bacon in the previous decade, the Guardian reported.

Throughout his career, Auerbach remained anchored to his modest studio in Camden, north London, where he painted until his final days. He developed close connections with his sitters, many of whom he painted for years. Among them were friends, family, and fellow artists, including his wife Julia Wolstenholme and longtime muse Juliet Yardley Mills.

Over time, Auerbach's reputation grew internationally. He represented Britain at the Venice Biennale in 1986, where he shared the prestigious Golden Lion prize with German artist Sigmar Polke. His work now commands high prices, with his painting Head of Gerda Boehm selling for over $5 million in 2022.