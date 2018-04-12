Brad Pitt, who is reportedly very smitten with rumored girlfriend Neri Oxman, may like to cook for the MIT professor whenever they hang out at her place. The Hollywood actor is said to be at a happier place since splitting from Angelina Jolie.

On Wednesday, a source dished to Us Weekly how Pitt and Oxman like to spend time with each other. Because the 54-year-old esteemed artist wants to keep things private with his 42-year-old girlfriend, they prefer to stay in the latter’s apartment, said the source.

Away from the prying eyes of the public, the couple reportedly relaxes by having conversations over meals. However, Pitt does the cooking for Oxman since she doesn’t know how to. “Neri doesn’t cook,” the source said. “Brad has been [doing] a lot of cooking.”

When Pitt does not feel like showing off his culinary skills, the lovers order food from restaurants chosen by Oxman herself. “They have been ordering food in from her favorite restaurants,” the source added.

The simplicity of their relationship is said to have a good effect on the “World War Z” actor. An insider claim he’s in a much better place since calling it quits with Jolie. “Separating was very sad and shocking to him, but he started taking care of himself again,” the insider told People. “He seems much, much happier.”

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016. The exes are still working on their divorce and custody terms at the moment, but they are doing their best to keep things amicable for their six kids: Maddox, 16; Pax, 14; Zahara, 13; Shiloh, 11; and the twins Knox and Vivienne, nine.

Meanwhile, Pitt recently stepped out in public amid reports of his alleged romance with Oxman. Daily Mail spotted Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband on Tuesday doing some work with his pal, long-term furniture designer Frank Pollaro. They were photographed selecting wood and working on various designs in Amsterdam. Pitt was also seen talking to students at the Atelier art gallery.

Could Pitt’s revived propensity for designing furniture be a product of his new flame? Insiders say Pitt and Oxman established a connection because of their love of architecture. Pitt has been working on projects with Pollaro in the past, but his split from Jolie caused his involvement in the artistic projects to dwindle. Now that he is at a happy place though, it seems Pitt has found a good reason to move forward with them.

Photo: Getty Images/Toru Yamanaka/AFP