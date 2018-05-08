“After” fans, the wait is officially over! It’s been a slow three and a half years since it was revealed that Anna Todd’s hit One Direction fanfiction Wattpad series was becoming a movie, but her fans never left her side, earning them the best reward early Tuesday morning: the names of the actors bringing their favorite couple to life onscreen.

Meet Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, the 20-year-old English actor set to play the rude, cocky and hot Hardin Scott, and Julia Goldani Telles, the 23-year-old taking on the role of the sweet and innocent Tessa Young.

This news, shared first by Screen Daily, comes just a couple weeks after Todd went on a Twitter spree, sharing clues about who she’d cast as the “After” leads. Now knowing who they are, it’s easier to go back and dissect that hints that she’d given.

“He’s known for a very specific role,” the author said of the Hardin actor before revealing he played someone in a movie that she “loved loved loved.”

As Fiennes-Tiffin has only been in three released films, so far, including the 2008 drama “Bigga Than Ben,” 2012’s “Private Peaceful” and 2009’s big blockbuster “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” it’s safe to assume she’s referring to that last one. Especially since Todd has tweeted her love of the magical franchise in the past.

In the sixth “Harry Potter” film, Fiennes-Tiffin played a young Tom Riddle, and fans of the franchise will have no problem picturing the onscreen 11-year-old. It’s been nine years since then, though, and the actor is grown up and ready to make a new mark in the acting world. Aside from getting ready to work on “After,” he’s also set to debut his new series, “Safe,” with Michael C. Hall on Netflix on Thursday in various countries and is working on the upcoming drama “The Man in the Box.”

When it came to the Tessa actress, Todd revealed, “She’s an incredible actress and I was obsessed with her from a show and I literally almost cried that she even auditioned.” Which show of Telles’ was Todd referring to? Well, she’s been in a few, but there have only been a couple that she’s been a lead character in. The Los Angeles-born actress and ballet dancer kicked off her career by combining her two loves and starring as Sasha in the short-lived ABC Family (now Freeform) series “Bunheads.”

From there, she had guest spots on “The Carrie Diaries,” the “Gilmore Girls” revival and a couple other shows before landing her next big gig as Whitney Solloway in Showtime’s “The Affair.” Next up, aside from “After,” Telles can be seen in the horror film “Slender Man” with Joey King and the drama “Looks That Kill.”

The rest of the cast has yet to be announced, but with filming set to begin in Boston next month, the announcement surely won’t be too far behind this one. For now, after years of campaigning for their favorite actors to bring Hessa’s romance to life, fans are likely more than happy to just have the news of the two leads.

Get ready, Fiennes-Tiffin and Telles, because it’s about to be a crazy ride. Todd hopes to have the “After” movie out in theaters February 2019 and then, if all goes well, the rest of her series adapted into movies every year after that.