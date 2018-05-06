Barry appears to be in hiding in the next episode of “Barry.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 7 of the HBO dark comedy, Barry (Bill Hader) must make a difficult decision to evade capture after a deadly shootout at the airstrip at the end of the last episode. That decision, however, remains unclear, as the hitman is nowhere to be seen in the trailer for this week’s episode.

In fact, it’s Cristobal Sifuentes (Michael Irby) himself who informs Goran (Glenn Fleshler) about the Chechens’ failed murder attempt on the former’s life.

“It’s Cristobal Sifuentes from Bolivia,” the head of the Bolivian mob introduces himself to Goran over the phone. “I flew in until a bunch of military guys tried to kill me. I have to back my people. So is it war now?”

“War?” Goran nervously replies with a laugh. “This is really not good news for me.”

Photo: HBO/John P. Johnson

Apparently, Fuches (Stephen Root) hasn’t also heard anything from Barry since he went out to kill Cristobal. “Barry hasn’t called you to tell you how the job went yet, has he?” Fuches asks Hank in the trailer.

Though no one knows where Barry is, Detective Loach (John Pirruccello) reveals that the former Marine is not one of the guys who is found dead in the airstrip.

“Lancaster’s sheriff’s got DPs near an airstrip,” Loach tells Detective Moss (Paula Newsome) in the trailer.

“Let me guess. One of them is this guy,” Moss replies as he pulls out a photo of Barry.

“No,” Loach answers. “But if you’d had been right that would have been really cool.”

Elsewhere in the next episode, Goran blames Fuches for convincing him to declare war on Cristobal, while Sally fears her performance in the class production of “Macbeth” will be compromised, ruining her chance to impress another top Hollywood agent.

Also in the trailer, Gene (Henry Winkler) gathers his students backstage and gives them one last reminder before their performance. “No matter what happens, [make it] loud, fast and keep going.

“Barry” Season 1, episode 7, titled “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast, and Keep Going,” airs on Sunday, May 6 at 10:30 p.m. EDT on HBO.