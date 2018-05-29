Despite the many conversations “Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada has had with Tami Roman and Jackie Christie, it appears the star is sticking by her word that she will never be friends with her VH1 co-stars.

Following the airing of Season 7, episode 3 of the reality series, Evelyn took to Twitter to shade her cast members after two arguments occurred about their ongoing issues.

The drama was reignited on the Monday night episode when Jennifer Williams attempted to have Tami and Evelyn make peace following the Season 6 reunion. During the taping, Tami hinted Evelyn may have used Jackie’s estranged daughter’s, Ta’Kari Lee, GoFundMe page to gain media attention.

Tami stated Evelyn made the full donation of the amount requested after Ta’Kari already reached her goal. She also noted Evelyn’s donation was made around the time when rumors about her return to “Basketball Wives” began to circulate.

Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

In her tweets, the “Livin’ Lozada” star called out Tami. “I was fine until the reunion! She sat up there and lied about the timeline,” she tweeted about her relationship with Tami.

In her confessional, Tami claimed Evelyn should have known she could have reached out to her if she had a problem, but the reality star accused her cast member of being dishonest.

“LIES!!!!!!!!! Call you?!!!!! You sat up there and tried to play me,” Evelyn wrote.

Evelyn went on to address Tami’s previous comments about Evelyn sleeping with her ex-husband Kenny Anderson while they were still married. “She filed in 98 I messed with dude in 1999 #TryAgain,” she tweeted.

In her series of tweets, Evelyn also shaded Jackie, who accused Evelyn of crossing the line by donating money to Ta’Kari’s page.

One fan tweeted she didn’t understand why Evelyn was receiving heat over donating to Jackie’s daughter, who was in need of financial assistance. “LOL! Let me know when u find out,” Evelyn replied.

Evelyn shaded her co-stars once again by retweeting a post from a fan who shared a text message calling Jackie crazy and accusing Tami of being jealous of Evelyn’s growth compared to previous seasons of the series.

The drama between Evelyn, Tami and Jackie appears to be getting more intense as the network continues to run new episodes.

“Basketball Wives” Season 7 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on VH1.

Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images