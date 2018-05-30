A new battle royal video game is set to enter Steam Early Access this summer. Called “Fractured Lands,” the new game that uses a similar gameplay to “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” and “Fortnite” is being developed by a team of senior developers, who also worked on successful franchises like “Battlefield,” “Call of Duty” and “Medal of Honor.”

“Fractured Lands” is technically a first-person shooter, but the main theme of the game is for players to battle it out until only one man is left standing. According to the team of industry veterans at Unbroken Studios, the upcoming game is set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

“Our game is still in development, looking at a Summer Early Access release, where players can help us shape the title all along the way, starting with our Closed Beta, June 8th! We’re giving out Beta keys leading up to our first weekend of play,” Unbroken Studios said in a press release.

For those who are still not familiar with Steam Early Access, it is a platform that allows developers to sell their games on Steam even though it is still unfinished. Players can then access the game in a playable alpha or beta state until its development is completed and it is ready for release.

So what can gamers expect from “Fractured Lands” when it comes to Steam Early Access? Loads of action. The game is described by its developers as an intense, drive-to-survive deathmatch. In the wasteland where the game is set, players will rely on vehicles to survive.

To be the lone fighter standing, players need to beat down, gun down and run down opponents. They need to outwit a huge number of warriors who are also hungry for blood and strongly motivated by their desire to live. The inclusion of vehicles makes the battle challenging, as per DSO Gaming.

“‘Fractured Lands’ takes place in a dangerous post-apocalyptic world where you arrive in your very own upgradeable vehicle. In fact, you join every match with that same self-selected ride to take you across our massive multiplayer map! Drive out there, find some great pick-up weapons, attachments, upgrades to your vehicle like a spiked bumper or a boost engine, and use them to fuel your victory,” Unbroken Studios community manager Robert Peeler said of the game.

The first Closed Beta Weekend of “Fractured Lands” is set to happen on June 8–9. Interested gamers can register on the game’s official website.

Photo: Fractured Lands Website