The BlackBerry Key2 will be officially announced tomorrow, but it looks like its full specs have already been leaked along with its price. Additionally, press renders for the handset have also surfaced online earlier this week, confirming its two color options and its full design.

The press renders for the BlackBerry Key2 were leaked by Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Twitter. The upcoming phone will be available in its classic silver color from the KEYone and an all-black color that’s reminiscent of the KEYone Black Edition. The renders give everyone a good look at the physical QWERTY keyboard and the new mystery button right next to the “sym” button.

Earlier today, Blass also published the full specs sheet of the BlackBerry Key2. The sheet reveals that the phone will arrive with a 4.5-inch 1,60 x 1080 LCD display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 cover. The keyboard will be backlit and the spacebar will function as the phone’s fingerprint sensor.

Inside, the Key2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The handset will also support microSD cards of up to 256GB. There’s also a 3,500mAh battery that supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology.

The BlackBerry Key2 will be the first BLackBerry Android phone under TCL that will be equipped with dual cameras on its back. The specs sheet indicates that phone will have dual 12-megapixel sensors with a dual tone LED flash. One of the cameras is equipped with an f/1.8 aperture lens, while the other will have an f/2.6 lens. The cameras will be able to capture HDR photos and record videos in 4K resolution at 30 frames-per-second. Up front, the device will have an 8MP camera with a fixed focus lens and it will be capable of recording 1080p full HD video at 30fps.

As for other specs, the BlackBerry Key2 will still have the 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port and Bluetooth 5.0, according to Android Authority. On the software side of things, the handset will run Android 8.1 Oreo straight out of the box, along with BlackBerry’s suite of productivity and security apps.

Finally, Blass claims that the BlackBerry Key2 will arrive with a $649 price tag in the U.S. If this is true, then the Key2 will be $100 more expensive than the KEYone, which launched with a $549 price tag.

Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea