After Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their divorce, fans were devastated to see one of their favorite Hollywood couples part ways.

After all, it was only months ago when the couple made the fans giddy by posting romantic snaps of one another.

Last September, Dewan shared photos of a “balcony series” on Instagram that was taken in London. Tatum, who was in the same place promoting his movie, “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” later confessed to ET that he was the one responsible for the snaps. “I love that,” he said. “She’s got a great booty.”

Dewan added, “That was me being proud of doing 800,000 squats.”

Tatum was also responsible for some of Dewan’s most sizzling Instagram posts.

He really appears to be in awe of his wife’s physique, since he posted her photo while sleeping on his personal Instagram account as well.

When she celebrated her birthday last December, Tatum praised her for her “strength and grace,” adding that her transformation is “something they only write about in books of fairytale and magic.”

Sadly, Dewan’s transformation is taking her someplace else. On Monday, the couple decided to announce their separation via Twitter. “Hey world!” they wrote on Monday. “So… We have something we would like to share.”

It felt odd for them to share their divorce with the rest of the world, but they wanted to set the record straight and avoid the “alternative facts” that might surface should they keep quiet about their separation. “So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction,” they said.

Tatum and Dewan said they “have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.” They fell deeply in love several years ago and consider their marriage as a “magical journey.”

They still feel the same love today, but their lives are taking them to “different paths” for now. Tatum and Dewan, who still consider themselves as the best of friends, wanted the world to know that there was no infidelity involved, nor were there secrets or “salacious events” that took place.

The two fell in love on the set of the 2006 movie, “Step Up,” according to People. They tied the knot in 2009 and have a daughter together - Everly, who will turn five years old this May. Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter