Brandon and Jerrika’s disagreement gets worse in this week’s episode of “The Chi.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 4 of the Showtime drama, Brandon (Jason Mitchell) seeks refuge after his girlfriend Jerrika (Tiffany Boone) kicks him out of her apartment. While the exact reason behind her decision of forcing him leave her place remains to be seen, the couple got into a fight with each other last episode after Jerrika persuaded Brandon’s mom to seel their house, instead of talking her out of it.

In the trailer for the next episode, Brandon is seen back at his family house, suggesting that he decides to stay there after Jerrika kicks him out.

Also in the hour, a physically and mentally ailing Ronnie (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine) runs into Rafiq. At the end of last episode, Ronnie finally came face to face with Brandon, the older brother of the boy he murdered. Though viewers have to wait and see how the encounter comes to an end, the trailer for the next episode shows Brandon and Kevin (Alex Hibbert) running away from the place they met Ronnie. Did Brandon try to kill Ronnie in revenge for murdering Coogie (Jahking Guillory)?

Photo: Showtime/Matt Dinerstein

While Brandon and Kevin have grown closer to one another since Coogie’s death, Kevin’s quest with Brandon ends next episode after the latter makes a bad deal with Reg (Barton Fitzpatrick).

Elsewhere in the episode, Quentin (Steven Williams) takes a valued item from Trice (Tosin Morohunfola).

Also, in the sneak peek from the installment, Detective Cruz (Armando Riesco) goes to the house where Ronnie’s mom is staying. Cruz knocks at the door looking for Ronnie. Ronnie’s mom opens the door and tells Cruz that her son isn’t there. But because Cruz thinks that she’s lying, he enters the house without the her approval. Although Cruz doesn’t find Ronnie inside, the detective discovers bloody fingerprints on a wall and a blood-stained shirt on the floor. But before Cruz can search the house further, Ronnie’s mom points a shotgun at him, threatening to shoot him if he doesn’t leave at once.

“The Chi” Season 1, episode 4, titled “Quaking Grass,” airs on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 10 p.m. EST on Showtime. Watch the trailer and the sneak peek below: