Disney is preparing for a big year at the box office in 2018, and there will be plenty of opportunities for fans of the studios to head to movie theaters and watch some of the impressive films they are putting forward.

The company is planning on putting out an impressive number of films, 10 to be exact, which also does not include any they may have acquired the rights to following a big merger deal with 20th Century Fox in December. Just on their own, Disney is seemingly planning to virtually corner the market with its film releases, featuring stories from the Marvel universe, continued live-action and animated successes, and newer material as well.

Here's all the movies Disney is releasing in 2018:

"Black Panther" —Feb. 16

Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) springs into action when an old enemy threatens the fate of his nation and the world.

"A Wrinkle in Time" — March 9

After the disappearance of her scientist father (Chris Pine), three peculiar beings (Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling) send Meg (Storm Reid), her brother, and her friend to space in order to find him.

"Avengers: Infinity War" — May 4

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the rest of the Avengers unite with the Guardians of the Galaxy to battle their most powerful enemy yet—the evil Thanos, who is on a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" — May 25

This prequel follows Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) before he met Luke Skywalker.

"The Incredibles 2" — June 15

Elasitgirl springs into action to save the day, while Mr. Incredible faces his greatest challenge yet—taking care of the problems of his three children.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" — July 6

Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) joins forces with The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) on an urgent new mission to uncover secrets from the past.

"Christopher Robin" — August 3

Working class family-man Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) encounters his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh, who helps him to rediscover the joys of life.

"The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" — Nov. 2

Clara's (Mackenzie Foy) attempt to find the coveted key which unlocks a priceless gift from her late mother takes an unexpected turn when she winds up in a mysterious parallel world. After encountering a soldier named Phillip (Jayden Fowora-Knight), the two must work together to retrieve the key and save the Fourth Realm from the tyrannical Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren).

"Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2"— Nov. 21

Ralph and Vanelloppe embark on an adventure inside the internet to find a spare part to fix an arcade game.

"Mary Poppins Returns" — Dec. 25

A grown-up Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) suffers a personal loss, and his enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Emily Blint) re-enters the lives of him, his three children, and their housekeeper. Along with the help of friends like optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Lin Manuel-Miranda) and her unique magical skills, Mary Poppins works to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives.