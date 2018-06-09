EA announced a new game, called “Sea of Solitude,” at its E3 conference on Saturday. The game is under the company’s EA Originals label and it is being developed with small indie studio Jo-Mei Games.

The game’s title alone speaks volumes about its theme. “Sea of Solitude” centers on a young woman named Kay, who is lonely in a waterlogged world that is home to monsters and the unknown.

“Every human being can relate to or remember the feeling of being lonely; it's not a made up story even though it takes place in a fantastic setting... The game is about how you can embrace your destructive power or self-doubt in the same way your embrace joy or hope,” a Jo-Mei developer said while introducing the game at E3, according to Eurogamer.

The game is already featured on EA’s website, and the theme of loneliness is reiterated there. “When humans get too lonely, they turn into monsters. That’s what happened to Kay. Now only monsters can change her back,” the description of the game reads.

In the teaser trailer, Kay is depicted as a red-eyed woman covered in black feathers who is in search for answers on what happened to her and the world and how she can return back to being human again. Her journey is nothing short of challenging since monsters lurk everywhere she goes.

A blurb for the game also reveals that Kay will find out amid her journey that the huge monsters aren’t what they seem. They are not her enemies. Something way more dangerous is hiding in the Sea of Solitude and it could be her greatest nightmare. However, Kay’s self-discovery will be realized once she explores all her pent-up emotions inside.

“Sea of Solitude” was picked up in 2015 and it has since been in development. The game is now set for release in early 2019, as per The Verge. The exact date and other details about the game will be announced soon.

