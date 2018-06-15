Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is likely to feature in Egypt's World Cup opener against Uruguay on Friday.

The 26-year-old is recovering from a right shoulder injury suffered in last month's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid and was recently deemed doubtful to play against Uruguay with Egypt's managing director Ehab Lehita only hoping he could feature.

"We're keeping an eye on the situation day by day," Lehita said earlier this week. "We have been following the case since his injury in the final of Champions League. Mohamed trained in Cairo, trained yesterday and is training today. We are watching the situation closely with the doctor."

"He has daily treatment sessions on his shoulder. He trains indoors as well in the gym, and today he trained on the pitch. He is gradually getting better. However, I cannot confirm today that he will play in the first match. All I can say is that we hope he will play in this match."

According to Egypt head coach Hector Cuper, however, Salah will "almost" 100 percent play barring any unforeseen last minute circumstances, adding he was "doing very well" and his recovery was going "very, very quickly."

"I can almost assure you 100 percent he will play, save unforeseen circumstances at the very last minute," Cuper said, as per BBC. "We're trying to make him feel confident. The doctors are giving him the option to play or not, but I know Salah very well and I'm sure he's not afraid, he's not fearful."

The World Cup kicked off Thursday with hosts Russia dismantling a poor Saudi Arabia side in a 5-0 opening day win. With the Asian side still to play group favorites Uruguay and Egypt, many are predicting the likes of Salah, as well as Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez will have an early advantage in the race for the Golden Boot.

Cuper is one of them, adding the former Roma man could also stamp his mark on the game during the tournament: "He [Salah] could become the top goalscorer here and one of the greatest players."

Russia's good start will put the pressure on Egypt, especially as playing in their first World Cup since 1990, the African side will need a fit and firing Salah if they wish to qualify from Group A.

However, they will also be boosted with the news that defender Ali Gabr will likely be fit to play after bruising his face in training.

Uruguay are expected to name a youthful midfield to compliment the duo of Cavani and Suarez with Rodrigo Bentancur, 20, and Nahitan Nandez, 22, likely to start the game.

The reportedly Arsenal-bound Lucas Torreira, 22, is another option in midfield for the South Americans though he is likely to start the game on the bench.

Egypt vs. Uruguay takes place at the Ekaterinburg Arena in the city of Yekaterinburg.