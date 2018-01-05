The "gorilla channel" myth associated with a new book based on President Donald Trump was previously debunked but people are still going bananas by sharing memes inspired by the matter, which many others subsequently fell for.

A tweet Friday from cartoonist Ben Ward — also known as @pixelatedbot — included a parody excerpt of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury," a new book that gives readers further understanding into President Trump and the ongoings in his administration. The Twitter user's excerpt, while fake, claimed that Wolff's novel provided "shocking insight" into the 45th president's belief in the existence of the "gorilla channel."

"On the first night in the White House, President Trump complained that the TV in his bedroom was broken, because it didn't have the 'gorilla channel," the faux expert read. "Trump seemed to be under the impression that a TV channel existed and screened nothing but gorilla-based content, 24 hours a day."

"To appease Trump, White House staff compiled a number of gorilla documentaries into a makeshift gorilla channel, broadcast into Trump's bedroom from a hastily-constructed transmission tower on the South Lawn. However, Trump was unhappy...because the 'gorillas aren't fighting," the excerpt added.

Wow, this extract from Wolff’s book is a shocking insight into Trump’s mind: pic.twitter.com/1ZecclggSa — the gorilla channel thing is a joke (@pixelatedboat) January 5, 2018

Ward's excerpt, while fake, could've easily passed for a page from a book based on appearance alone. Therefore, several readers fell for the cartoonist's joke.

The Gorilla Channel exposed many people for their willingness to believe literally any anti-Trump anecdote put out there and the subsequent defensiveness is even more hilarious. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) January 5, 2018

call your cable company, demand the gorilla channel https://t.co/xJiwmQfSgl — Jon Danziger (@jondanziger) January 5, 2018

Thank you to everyone who's pointing out that the gorilla channel story is not true—it’s from a parody site, not Michael Wolff’s book. — Touré (@Toure) January 5, 2018

What makes for a Gorilla Channel? A lot of eating, sleeping, and, of course, playtime! pic.twitter.com/cnXOSSY07z — AnimalPlanet (@AnimalPlanet) January 5, 2018

haha, i got fooled by an obvious joke that two seconds of critical thought would have allowed me to understand. haha, isnt that funny. anyway, heres why you should still trust me to explain massively complicated conspiracies to you — DougExeter (@DougExeter) January 5, 2018

Everyone loves the Gorilla Channel, a channel in which gorillas do nothing but fight!



*five minutes later*



We regret to inform you that the possible existence of the Gorilla Channel has revealed uncomfortable things about the American electorate. — Philip Bump (@pbump) January 5, 2018

Ward decided to change his name on Twitter after he realized he was "part of the problem." Hi new name now reads: "the gorilla channel thing is a joke."

President Trump addressed Wolff's behind-the-scenes account of the Trump White House Friday, which he claimed was a book "full of lies."

"I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for [the] author of [the] phony book," Trump wrote on Twitter. "I never spoke to him for [the] book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy's past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve!"

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

Wolff defended his book Friday, however, as he referred to President Trump as "a man who has less credibility than, perhaps, anyone who has ever walked on earth," according to NBC News.

"I will tell you the one description that everyone gave, everyone has in common: They all say he is like a child," Wolff told NBC News. "And what they mean by that is, he has a need for immediate gratification. It is all about him."

