Gypsy doesn’t think that Cisco should take Breacher’s place at the Collection Agency on CW’s “The Flash.”

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, series star Carlos Valdes revealed that Gypsy (Jessica Camacho) won’t actually push Cisco to accept the job offer he received from her father Breacher (Danny Trejo) at the end of Season 4, episode 17.

“Cisco, I think inside, doesn’t want to take the job because he doesn’t want to let down the team,” Valdes said. “But on Gypsy’s end, she doesn’t want Cisco to take the job because she fears that being in closer contact might spoil the beauty of what they have.”

Camacho is set to reprise her role as Gypsy in Season 4, episode 20, airing on May 1. According to the synopsis for the installment, Barry (Grant Gustin) and the rest of Team Flash join forces with Gypsy to try to thwart The Thinker’s (Neil Sandilands) plan. Also, Cisco and Gypsy have a heart-to-heart talk about their relationship.

“Some of the problems that they encounter in the 20th episode of our fourth season are very analogous to the problems that many couples in a long-distance relationship experience in the real world,” Valdes teased to Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. “That was very challenging to play, but it definitely represents a head, it represents a sort of open to complications between Cisco and Gypsy in their relationship, so that’s super interesting.”

Gypsy was last seen as a hologram in Season 4, episode 9. She last appeared in the flesh in Season 4, episode 4, in which Cisco met her father for the first time and learned that her real name is Cynthia.

Fans only get to see Camacho on “The Flash” occasionally this season as she currently plays the series regular role of Santana in Season 2 of NBC’s “Taken.” But now that the action series has been effectively canceled, it’s likely that Camacho will pop up on “The Flash” more often in the already renewed Season 5.

“The Flash” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.