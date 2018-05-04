The upcoming Season 4 finale of CW’s “The Flash” is inspired by one of Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed movie.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, “The Flash” executive producer Todd Helbing teased that the ultimate showdown between Team Flash and The Thinker (Neil Sandilands) is something that fans won’t expect. “It’s an ‘Inception’-inspired episode,” Helbing said of the finale while name-dropping Nolan’s 2010 Oscar-winning film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role.

Titled as “We Are the Flash,” the finale will see Barry (Grant Gustin) and the rest of his team joining forces to take down DeVoe. “Barry doesn’t have to carry the burden of this challenge on his own. It’s really a group effort,” Helbing told TVLine, before noting that the team’s plan to defeat The Thinker is “totally different” from anything viewers have seen before in a finale.

Helbing added that the finale will feature two major cliffhangers. One of the cliffhangers will reveal the identity of Jessica Parker Kennedy’s mysterious character, and the other will introduce the main villain for Season 5. “Most people that are familiar with comics will probably be able to deduce who the big bad is for next season,” Helbing said.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly last month, Gustin revealed that he has been privy to Kennedy’s secret role since the beginning of the season. “I’ve known since before we started this season,” Gustin said of the mystery girl’s identity. “It’s been the thing that I’ve been most excited about all season, which sounds ridiculous because it’s really a Season 5 thing. I’ve spent all of Season 4 being excited about this thing that we’re going to do in Season 5!”

Kennedy made her debut as an overly excited waitress at Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris’ (Candice Patton) wedding in last year’s Arrowverse crossover event “Crisis on Earth-X.” After a couple of re-appearances, Kennedy’s mystery girl returned in Season 4, episode 20, in which it was revealed that she’s a speedster.

Though the mystery girl was perky during most of her cameos, her mood notably turned somber after Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Harry (Tom Cavanagh) bumped into her at CC Jitters in Season 4, episode 15. “I will actually say, I know who she is and a little bit about her backstory, and how she’s connected to a handful of characters,” Gustin shared. “But I didn’t know what that was when I watched that episode. I was like, ‘Huh, I wonder what that’s about.’”

“The Flash” Season 4 finale airs on Tuesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.

Photo: The CW