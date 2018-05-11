Nelle will continue working to kick Carly while she's down at the baby shower, as her plan to get her out of Michael’s life for good begins to take its toll on the Friday, May 11 episode of “General Hospital.” Meanwhile, Sam and Nina will shift their focus to Peter.

In the promo for the ABC soap opera, Carly (Laura Wright) yells at the guests attending the baby shower and questions if her mother is the only one there who sees Nelle (Chloe Lanier) for the snake she really is. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Joss (Eden McCoy) pleads with her mother.

In the previous episode, Ava (Maura West) was not happy when Nelle opened her gift, knowing that she didn’t buy Nelle a present and had no idea what was in the box. Carly was shocked when Nelle revealed a penguin mobile, which instantly reminded Carly of her dead son Morgan (Bryan Craig).

Furious about the gift, Carly blamed Ava for trying to hurt her because she knew Morgan loved penguins. She then grabbed the mobile out of Nelle’s hands and threw it against the wall.

Tensions were already high when Ava arrived with Avery (Ava and Grace Scarola), who made a B-line for Carly and held onto her hand for a majority of the shower until she was ushered upstairs to go play.

Things got worse when Nelle gifted Carly with guardianship papers for the baby and Joss had to push her mother to act happy about it. “GH” spoilers reveal Nelle will keep up the charade.

In the preview, Nelle is in tears as Carly screams at her. While the guests are shocked, it is more than likely that the room is going to be more sympathetic to the crying pregnant woman than to a frustrated Carly. Has Nelle finally broken Carly down?

Elsewhere in the promo, Sam (Kelly Monaco) walks into Peter’s (Wes Ramsey) office where he believes they are going to discuss a conversation they previously had. However, spoilers suggest Sam is actually visiting her employee to gain information that may help her expose his identity.

Meanwhile, Nina (Michelle Stafford) is meeting up with Curtis (Donnell Turner) who offers her new information. Spoilers reveal Nina will be grateful to Curtis for all of his help.

Nina previously called off her investigation of Peter but with Curtis delivering new information about her boss, it appears she is once again interested in knowing more about the mystery man.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.