The 2018 Golden Globe Awards red carpet just got a lot more tech savvy. While it is traditional to catch the annual ceremony on television, there are several ways to tune in to the pre-show event featuring celebrity arrivals, interviews and major fashion moments.

The award show, hosted by Seth Meyers, will certainly consist of plenty of surprises, heartfelt speeches and laughs but before heading into The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, celebrities will have to walk the red carpet, which can be viewed on multiple platforms.

This year, Facebook will be the official live streaming platform for the red carpet show. Last year, fans may remember tuning in to Twitter to watch their favorite stars arrive at the ceremony, but things have changed this year.

This time around, “The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live” will stream live, coast to coast starting at 6 p.m. EST and 3 p.m. PST on the Golden Globes Facebook page.

Those tuning in to the live stream can also check out the 360-degree videos from the red carpet that will be shared on the Golden Globes’ Facebook account. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will also share other exclusive red-carpet and backstage content on Facebook and Instagram.

On television, viewers can tune in to “E! Live From the Red Carpet” at 6 p.m. EST on the E! network. E! will also be bringing back its Live 360 presented by AT&T, which allows viewers to control what they see on the red carpet.

With the E! Live 360 experience, viewers can switch between the Fashion Cam, the Arrivals Cam or check out what’s going on in the E! Studio. The experience will happen live during the red carpet and you must download the E! News app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.

NBC is scheduled to air an hour-long “2018 Golden Globes Arrivals Special” ahead of the award show at 7 p.m. EST.

Following the red carpet, viewers can tune in to see Meyers host the “75th Annual Golden Globe Awards,” airing live, coast to coast on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST and 5 PST on NBC.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images