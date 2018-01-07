Natalie Portman had no problem letting the world know how she felt about the Golden Globes nominees for the best director category. While presenting the coveted award onstage Sunday night, the actress made a jab acknowledging that women were left out of the category.

The actress, who took the stage to introduce the nominees alongside Ron Howard, surprised the room when she said, “Here are the all-male nominees” for best director.

While the room filled with chatter and Howard appeared slightly shocked, Twitter was busy having a field day with Portman’s surprising comment.

“Way to go, #NataliePortman -- they weren’t just all male; they were all white males. Where was #GretaGerwig? Where was #JordanPeele?” one fan wrote.

One fan felt as if Portman’s comment completed the evening. “At first I said the #GoldenGlobes2018 should of ended after @Oprahs MIC DROPPING life changing speech... but then good ole natalie Portman comes in CLUTCH with that #allmale nominees line,” the indivdual wrote.

Portman’s words also garnered the support of several big names in Hollywood. Shonda Rhimes, known for being the showrunner of hit ABC television series like “Scandal,” “How to Get Away With Murder” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” supported Portman’s jab.

“‘And here are the all male nominees.’ Natalie Portman calls it for what it is,” she tweeted.

“Natalie Portman on best director: “And Here are the all male nominees.” I’M DEAD DEAD DEAD DEAD DEAD DEAD DEAD DEAD DEAD DEAD DEAD DEAD DEAD DEAD DEAD DEAD DEAD DEAD DEAD DEAD,” actress Amber Tamblyn wrote.

However, not everyone agreed with Portman’s comment. “Natalie Portman is offended that every #GoldenGlobes nominated director this year is a man, even though women directed just 7% of the 250 highest grossing films last year,” one individual tweeted.

Portman’s words continues to be the topic of conversation on Twitter.