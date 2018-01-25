Google has finally confirmed the dates of this year’s I/O 2018 event. The Mountain View giant has also disclosed other important details that fans should take note of if they want to come to the event.

On Thursday, Google officially announced the schedule of I/O 2018 via the Google Developers Twitter account. According to its tweet, the conference will run from Tuesday, May 8, to Thursday, May 10. The event is set to happen at the outdoor Shoreline Ampitheatre right next to the Googleplex. This is the third time that Google’s I/O event will take place in this venue, according to 9to5Google.

For those who want to be part of the crowd at the three-day event, they may now apply to get tickets for I/O 2018. Submission of applications will start on Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. PST and will end on Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. PST. The application should contain information about the Google products that interested attendees want to learn more about at the event.

Once the period for submission of applications closes, Google will announce the lucky people who are getting the general and academic tickets. These tickets are not for free though. Last year, general admission tickets were valued at $1,150, up from $900 the previous year. The academic tickets, on the other hand, were priced at $375, up from its $300 price the year before.

There’s still hope for those who won’t be selected on Feb. 27. Following the initial screening, Google usually sends out more tickets to those who have been wait-listed.

Prior the confirmation of Google I/O 2018’s schedule, Google released a series of puzzles that when solved would reveal the important details about the annual developer conference. This year, Google gave six clues to interested attendees. At the end, many were able to establish that I/2018 is set to happen on May 8–10.

After fans managed to solve the puzzles, Google CEO Sundar Pichai joked via Twitter that his team may need to make “the puzzle a bit harder next year.”

Photo: Reuters/Stephen Lam