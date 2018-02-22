Gwen Stefani, 48, and Blake Shelton, 41, have been trying to get pregnant for more than a year now. Because their efforts failed to give them the outcome they want, the No Doubt singer has now lost her drive to tie the knot with the country crooner as quickly as possible.

Sources told Us Weekly on Wednesday that Stefani no longer feels the need to rush or prioritize her wedding with Shelton. Her decision is said to be the result of their failed attempts at conceiving a child together. Stefani reportedly has a “very traditional” view about marriage that she only wants to get pregnant once they are married. So it goes without saying that they’ve also put their baby plans on hold.

According to one source, Stefani’s love for Shelton remains the same despite the change in her perspective about their baby and wedding plans. The source said that Stefani made her decision “not because of a change in her love for Blake, but because she feels as if it might not be meant to be.”

Shelton, who at the start of their relationship really wanted to have kids, has also accepted his girlfriend’s decision. “He is completely at peace with the prospect of not having any biological children of his own,” an insider shared. This is partly because Shelton has become fond of Stefani’s sons with ex Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4. “Blake is extremely attentive, loving and doting towards Gwen and the boys.”

At this point in their romantic relationship, Shelton and Stefani just want to enjoy what they have and not really focus on tying the knot or getting pregnant. Speaking of the latter, a source said that the couple feels that if they do conceive a child together that would be great, “but they’ve decided to not focus on it for the time being.”

The adjustments on their goals as a couple show their more mature stance on how they should move forward as a pair. “Their relationship has grown and matured into a stable, loving union. The need to get married and have kids isn’t the priority it once was,” the source added.

Stefani and Shelton confirmed that they were exclusively dating back in November 2015. The “The Voice” coaches’ romance quickly gained attention since they started seeing each other while they were going through emotional divorces from their former partners. Stefani had just terminated her marriage of 13 years with Rossdale, while Shelton broke up with Miranda Lambert after four years of being together.

Photo: Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour