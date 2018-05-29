Matthew Lewis is now a married man!

Lewis, who is best known for playing Neville Longbottom in the “Harry Potter” film series, revealed on Monday that he recently tied the knot with his fiancée Angela Jones in Italy. The 28-year-old British actor made the announcement via Twitter, joking that the wedding ceremony kept him away from seeing one of his favorite bands perform live after first missing them in Los Angeles.

“Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming,” Lewis tweeted along with a photo of him and Jones during their nuptials.

Lewis shared the same photo on Instagram, and in an effort to represent his and her wife’s different backgrounds, the actor captioned the pic with the United Kingdom and United States flag emojis.

According to TMZ, Lewis met Jones in January 2016 at a Wizarding World event at Universal Studios in Orlando, where she works as an event planner. Four months after they started dating in July, Lewis popped the question to Jones in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Nearly a year later, Jones talked about the wedding proposal on Instagram with a throwback mirror selfie of her and Lewis sitting on a couch together. “When in Paris! This trip, almost exactly a year ago, was full of nights we won’t remember and memories we’ll never forget,” Jones captioned the photo in October last year. “I was calling him fiancé for almost a full 24 hours when this photo was taken. I made him take a picture on this couch every night before we went out. He hated it.”

Shortly after Lewis announced his marriage to Jones, Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley in the “Harry Potter” film series, took to Twitter to congratulate his former co-star. “Look at you. Congratulations beauties x,” Rankin wrote on the social media site.

After gaining prominence for his role in the “Harry Potter” film series, Lewis has gone on to land roles in the 2016 British-American film “Me Before You” and Amazon series “Ripper Street.”

